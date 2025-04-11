Glossy Podcast: The tariff chaos, Prada’s Versace acquisition, and the state of the department store

This is an episode of the Glossy Fashion Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the fashion industry. More from the series →

On this week’s episode of the Glossy Podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska discuss two big news stories: the tariffs’ last-minute delay and the impact on the fashion industry, and Prada’s acquisition of Versace.

Later in the episode, we’re joined by Glossy editor-in-chief Jill Manoff for a roundtable discussion on the state of the department store. We cover everything from the graveyard of department stores that have closed — like Barneys and Henri Bendel — to the reasons European department stores have thrived while their American counterparts haven’t. We also touch on Saks Fifth Avenue’s notorious delay of vendor payments and brands and retailers’ evolving relationship.