Glossy Podcast: Recapping a covered-up, color-free New York Fashion Week season

On this special New York Fashion Week edition of the Glossy Podcast, we’re looking back at some of the shows, trends and interesting moments that arose from this season on the runway.

Senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi is joined by editor-in-chief Jill Manoff and international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska to discuss what they saw over the course of the week. Danny and Jill were on the ground attending shows, while Zofia was reporting from the U.K.

In our preview episode last week, we discussed the move toward smaller, more intimate shows that were happening this NYFW, and that proved to be the case. Many brands held intimate presentations, often in their own stores or leveraging unique formats, like dinners, brunches and presentations, in locations including coffee shops.

We also talk about some of the trends we saw on the runway, including the lack of color in many of the collections. And we discuss the continued prevalence of ouside-the-box sponsorships like Christian Siriano’s collaboration with the drink brand Capri Sun.

And lastly, we talk about which shows were the most memorable, from Zankov’s welcome splashes of color to Off-White’s use of New York Liberty mascot Ellie the Elephant on the runway.