Glossy Podcast: After his 12th CFDA award, what makes Ralph Lauren such an icon of American fashion?

This is an episode of the Glossy Fashion Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the fashion industry. More from the series →

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This week, Ralph Lauren became the most decorated designer in CFDA history after he won the Menswear Designer of the Year award.

That’s 12 CFDA awards for Ralph Lauren, who has now won in every category there is to win. On top of Lauren’s personal victory, Ralph Lauren, the company, posted earnings this week that were similarly triumphant. Revenue was up 10%, revenue in Asia was up 28%, and 1.7 million new customers shopped at Ralph Lauren’s DTC channels this quarter.

The wins coupled with Ralph Lauren’s stellar financial performance beg the question: Why is Ralph so dominant?

On the Glossy Podcast this week, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi, international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff discussed what has made Ralph Lauren such a vital presence in American fashion.

For Manoff, it’s his consistency.

“Obviously, you have this authenticity that comes from decades of doing business,” she said. “They’ve kept their identity over these years while still making it feel fresh.”

Zwieglinska added that Ralph Lauren has created a universe of different aesthetics, from American Southwest to New England preppy, that all feel consistent with each other, allowing for variety within the company’s portfolio of sub-brands.

“You go into the stores, and every single surface is branded with Ralph Lauren, and you have preppy sporting life, you have Hollywood glamour and tuxedos, and then you have the American West in the next room,” she said. “Each bit is like a different piece of the Ralph Lauren world.”

What’s less clear for the future of the company is who can step into the 87-year-old Ralph’s role if he ever steps away from the company. CEO Patrice Louvet, along with Lauren’s son David Lauren, who serves as chief branding and innovation officer, have both already succeeded Ralph as the leaders of the business. But on the design side, the talent is more diffuse. Designers like James Jeter, John Wrazej and Karen Brown all serve in lead design roles in different parts of the business.

Zwieglinska did bring up the possibility of Michael Rider, the creative director for Celine, who was formerly creative director at Ralph Lauren from 2018 to 2024, returning to the company.

“It’s a name that keeps coming up,” she said. “He has a history with the brand. He’s someone who has already been inside the Ralph Lauren machine and understands how it works.”