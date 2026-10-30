Can fashion be funny? How comedians became the faces of fall

This is an episode of the Glossy Fashion Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today’s trends are shaping the future of the fashion industry. More from the series →

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Recent fashion brand campaigns have gotten a lot funnier. Increasingly, brands are moving beyond working with athletes, musicians and influencers and are instead bringing in comedians to be part of their campaigns.

J.Crew’s recent campaign with the three “Saturday Night Live” cast members John Higgins, Martin Herlihy and Ben Marshall is an obvious example. But other current and former “SNL” cast members like Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman, as well as non-SNL comedians like Shane Gillis and Meg Stalter, have also all made recent appearances in campaigns from brands like Under Armour and Vivaia.

On the Glossy Podcast this week, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska speak with Dayna Carney, founder of the creative agency Dayna’s House, about the appeal for brands of working with comedians.

Ultimately, Carney said, comedic content is far more shareable than a brand’s curated lookbook. People tend to share things they find funny.

“If you think about the purchase journey, it’s about the moment that will bring you back to the brand,” Carney said. “You watch something, it’s funny, it’s delightful, you save it for later, and maybe you share it with someone else. It’s not always a ‘swipe up and buy’ play.”