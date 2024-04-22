Wrangler’s women’s business is growing thanks to the cowboy trend

While other fashion brands are embracing “cowboy culture” as a momentary trend, Wrangler has made the Western aesthetic core to its identity.

Along with other denim brands like Lee, the nearly eight-decade-old denim brand is owned by Kontoor Brands. Its current focus is capitalizing on the cowboy trend with a series of collaborations. The latest is a collaboration with Diamond Cross Ranch, an iconic ranch and event space in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The collection includes mostly apparel, rather than denim, and features branding and designs inspired by Diamond Cross Ranch’s 112-year history. Marketing for the collection is currently rolling out on TikTok, as well as through PR and product packages seeded to influencers.

According to Wrangler’s vp of global marketing, Holly Wheeler, the collaboration grew out of an existing relationship with Diamond Cross — Wrangler has shot numerous campaigns at the ranch, including its fall 2023 campaign released in August 2023. What’s more, Diamond Cross co-owner Luke Long met his wife on a Wrangler photoshoot, Wheeler said.

Wrangler’s often and intentionally collaborated with brands with different aesthetics and audiences than its own. A collaboration with Kendra Scott in January allowed both brands to access each other’s audiences — Wrangler’s is primarily men ages 18-24, and Kendra Scott’s is the same age group, but women. But Wheeler said she still sees value in collaborating with brands with overlapping audiences, like Diamond Cross Ranch. It’s an opportunity to capitalize on shared values, she said.

Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” album and other cultural moments, like the cowboy outfit in “Barbie” and Louis Vuitton’s recent Americana-inspired collection, have created a wave of interest in Western aesthetics. Data from retail foot traffic analysts at Pass_by found that Levi’s stores saw a 20% increase in foot traffic in the first two weeks of April after the release of “Cowboy Carter.” Data from Klarna showed a 23% increase in the sales of cowboy boots and a 45% increase in items like fringe jackets last month.

“When people think Western, they think Wrangler,” Wheeler said. “We’re an authority in the space.”

Wrangler has leaned into the wave of interest in Western wear, most notably through its work with country music stars like Country Music Award winners Cody Johnson and Lainey Wilson. These musicians are evangelists for the Western aesthetic. Last year, 60% of the customers who bought into a curaton of Wilson’s favorite Wrangler goods were new to the brand. Wrangler is now planning to launch a collection designed from the ground up with Wilson later this fall.

Along with working with influential celebrities, the brand has secured partnerships with smaller content creators who were organically posting about Wrangler.

Wrangler saw its direct-to-consumer sales grow 11% last quarter and, owed to the Western trend, a 5% increase in sales to women. Wrangler has also seen its TikTok engagement grow, with followers reaching over 60,000 last month. Wrangler’s annual revenue is close to $500 million.

As a marketer, Wheeler said ensuring growth on TikTok has been vital, but also a strain on resources.

“The biggest challenge for marketers right now is just the speed at which content is needed,” Wheeler said. “It’s budget- and resource-intensive, but it challenges us to be nimble with our content.”

An additional challenge with TikTok is the looming ban legislation. Wheeler declined to disclose how much Wrangler has invested in TikTok and said the potential ban has made it difficult to predict how much to invest in the future.

Wrangler’s caution extends to other parts of the business, as well, particularly around wholesale. While the company’s DTC sales grew double digits in the last quarter, its wholesale sales increased just 2%.

“Wrangler continues to win, supported by an incredible array of product and demand creation initiatives,” Wrangler global brand president Tom Waldron said in a press call in February. “That said, we are planning the business prudently, particularly in the first half, as U.S. wholesale is impacted by cautious retail ordering.”