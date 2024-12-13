Week in Review : The TikTok ban looms

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and West Coast correspondent Lexy Lebsack break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we take a look at the looming TikTok ban, which looks likelier than ever now that three federal judges have ruled that the ban does not violate the First Amendment. Later, we talk about Coty securing the licensing deal to make Swarovski-branded fragrances and the growing appeal of licensing as a business model.