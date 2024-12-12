Luxury Briefing: Why fashion brand x hotel collaborations are in high demand

This week, a look at why fashion brands are betting bigger on hotel collaborations.

Fashion and luxury hotel collaborations are ramping up just in time for holiday gifting.

The iconic Ritz-Carlton hotel chain launched its first-ever product collaboration, in October; the 12-year-old fashion brand Frame just expanded its longest-running collaboration, with Ritz Paris, by opening dedicated pop-ups worldwide; after teaming with several hotels on Fleur du Mal pop-ups and exclusive products, the luxury intimates brand has released a product collaboration with New York’s The Maker Hotel; and, in November, the lifestyle label Sporty & Rich released its third product collaboration with a hotel in 18 months.

“When we embarked upon our partnership with Ritz Paris [in 2021], we never could have anticipated the demand,” Erik Torstensson, co-founder and creative director of Frame, told Glossy. He noted that the pieces have been worn by Hailey Bieber and influencer TyLynn Nguyen and resold for 4x their retail price. “The collection typically drops in time for the holidays, exquisitely timed for gifting – for those who long to return to Ritz Paris and those who crave the Ritz Paris experience.”

With high-luxury fashion prices skyrocketing, it seems brands and giftees alike have realized a luxury gifting loophole: iconic luxury logos on accessible luxury products.

Frame’s latest Ritz Paris collection, launched this month, is its fourth with the hotel. “We are very open to a discussion for a fifth [collection] if that’s what the people want,” Torstensson said. With each new collection, the collaboration has encompassed new ready-to-wear styles — this time, including a collared cashmere sweater for $998 and a double-breasted trench coat for $1,998. To make a bigger splash this time around, the brands rolled out the new line via “World of Frame and Ritz Paris” pop-up stores at Mall of the Emirates, Bloomingdale’s Dubai, Galeries Lafayette, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Printemps.

According to the fashion and hotel parties taking part, shared values are essential when choosing a collaborator. “Both [Frame and Ritz Paris] have such great communities and a strong sense of identity [that is] timeless and rooted in style,” Torstensson said.

Meanwhile, the Ritz-Carlton is jumping into the collaboration game by seeking partners who “embody [its] values of innovation and timelessness and deliver an element of surprise and delight,” said Jamie Kerr, the company’s vp and global brand leader.

The company’s first collaborator, the 5-year-old Madrid-based fashion brand Late Checkout, is playfully inspired by hotel staffers, including the bellboy and the valet. Kerry said the expertise of founders Pucho and Alex Turrión in storytelling and design helped seal the deal for the Ritz-Carlton. Also enticing were the opportunities to reach a new audience and introduce an approachable take on luxury through the partnership, she said.

“This collaboration marks a first for our brand,” she said. “And we’ve created something truly memorable for our guests while maintaining our focus on craftsmanship, creativity and cultural relevance.”

A campaign starring and directed by award-winning actor Josh Hutcherson is promoting the nine-piece collection, which is being sold on the Ritz-Carlton’s website and at its Amelia Island hotel location. It includes dual-logoed ball caps, sweatshirts and sweaters, among other styles, with prices ranging from $85-$600.

More recently, in late November, the Ritz-Carlton teamed up with the luxury fashion brand Missoni to transform its Bali location’s beachfront into the Missoni Resort Club. The activation featured exclusive beachwear collections, custom accessories and a retail store. The Ritz-Carlton will debut a second collaboration with Missoni in 2025. And moving forward, the company plans to participate in more product collaborations, with companies in fashion, wellness and design.

For its part, the luxury lingerie brand Fleur du Mal has collaborated with Hudson, New York-based The Maker Hotel on a line of silk pajama pieces and robes, starting at $345, announced on Tuesday.

“Fleur du Mal is about everything surrounding desire and intimacy, and the right hotel can create a perfect setting for an intimate moment to happen,” said Jennifer Zuccarini, founder of Fleur du Mal, regarding why The Maker is a fitting brand partner. In addition, the collaboration offers Fleur du Mal the opportunity to reach new customers, she said.

“Ideally, there is a customer who loves the Maker and discovers Fleur du Mal, and vice versa — and also a customer who already loves us both and is excited we collaborated,” she said.

Before this partnership, Fleur du Mal partnered with The Standard in Ibiza by selling exclusive Fleur du Mal styles through its channels and hosting branded pop-ups in its hotels — but the two never collaborated on products.

“This is the first time we did a product collaboration with a hotel,” she said. “And I would love to do an expanded collaboration with a hotel group.”

On that note, Emily Oberg-founded Sporty & Rich has debuted multiple collabs with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts. In November, it released a product collection with Rosewood’s NYC-based The Carlyle Hotel, which has also collaborated with Frame, in 2021. The partnership followed Sporty & Rich’s June collaboration with Rosewood’s spa, Asaya. And in 2023, Sporty & Rich created a leisurewear line with Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, located in the South of France.

In the news

Chanel fills the hottest job in fashion

Bottega Veneta Taps Louise Trotter as Creative Director

Rhode, the clothing brand, is shutting down after 10 years

The latest from Glossy

Glossy 50 2024: The people who shaped fashion and beauty this year

Sephora announces the 2025 Accelerate class

Studs and Stephanie Gottlieb team up to bring fine jewelry to the piercing studio