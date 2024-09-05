‘Wonderwall Fall’ is upon us as Oasis reunion stokes the ‘90s revival

At the end of August, the unthinkable happened. The members of Oasis, one of the biggest bands of the 1990s which led the Britpop revolution and altered pop music forever, announced their reunion. A potential Oasis reunion was long speculated by fans but seemed unlikely thanks to the band’s architects, brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, and their infamously stormy relationship that led to Noel quitting the band more than 15 years ago.

The press release seemed aware of the momentousness of the reunion, reading dramatically, “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over.” Within days, the hard-to-secure tickets prompted U.K. lawmakers to initiate a potential investigation into Ticketmaster’s pricing structure. An estimated 14 million people tried to buy tickets in the first five days they were on sale. And memes about the return not just of Oasis but also of the ‘90s fashion and lifestyle the band represents abounded, heralding the end of “Brat Summer” and the dawn of “Wonderwall Fall.”