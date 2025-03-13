With a record of making money and stirring the pot, Demna is ‘exactly what Gucci needs,’ says Kering CEO

Gucci finally has a new creative director: Demna, the mononymous designer who made his name at Vetements before his influential and controversial 10-year-run at the helm of Balenciaga.

Kering-owned Gucci has had a series of creative director changes recently. Demna takes over for Sabato de Sarno, who left the brand in February 2025 amid declining sales for Kering’s biggest brand. The recently shown Gucci Fall-Winter 2025 collection was instead designed by the in-house design team without a specific creative director attached. De Sarno led the brand since 2023 when he took over for long-time creative director Alessandro Michele, who has since moved on to Valentino.