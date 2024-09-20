search
Fashion Week

Video: London Fashion Week’s runway highlights

By Zofia Zwieglinska
Sep 20, 2024
Glossy LFW Video SS25

London Fashion Week Spring 2025’s runway shows offered more than just designer brilliance — they were also a reflection of shifting market dynamics.

Edeline Lee brought family-focused fashion to the forefront with her debut children’s collection for Harrods. She also debuted a new shoe line, which she discussed on the Glossy Podcast. Mothers and their personal style inspired collections across the board, including at Bora Aksu. And mass brand collaborations remained a trend among young designers, as seen in Ahluwalia’s collaboration with Pandora. Meanwhile, H&M’s high-profile partnership with Charli XCX, revealed just ahead of LFW, underscored the power of pop culture in driving retail engagement.

Watch our London Fashion Week video recap below.

