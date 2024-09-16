London Fashion Week designer Edeline Lee on dressing high-powered clients

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Play • Spotify

This London Fashion Week brings to mind politics, with the country getting caught up in a buzzy election earlier this year, leading to a victory for the Labour party. Canadian-British designer Edeline Lee, who founded her label in 2014, has become a favorite of political figures including Victoria Starmer, wife of U.K. Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, who has been spotted wearing Lee’s creations at major public events.

Known for her bold use of color, modernist approach and clean, structured silhouettes, Lee’s designs have gained widespread attention from influential women in the art world and politics alike. This year, Lee is expanding her brand in exciting ways. Alongside her vibrant new runway collection, she is introducing her first-ever footwear line and a childrenswear range, the latter of which will launch exclusively at Harrods.

Known for her specialist retail approach, Lee places a strong emphasis on exclusivity and craftsmanship, using trunk shows and bespoke retail experiences to connect with her loyal customer base. Her designs have become increasingly popular in the United States, where she has cultivated a strong following through curated events and personal shopping experiences.

In this London Fashion Week episode of the Glossy Podcast, Lee delves into her journey from dressing the art world to showing on the runway, her expansion into new product categories and her secrets to captivating a global audience, particularly in the U.S.