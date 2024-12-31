The Glossy guide to what’s in and out for 2025

Big cultural moments fueled many of the beauty and fashion trend cycles in 2024. They included Charli XCX’s “Brat” album, which sparked “Brat Summer;” the film adaptation of the Broadway musical “Wicked;” and TikTok creator Jools Lebron’s viral expression, “Very mindful. Very demure.” The movements that stemmed from these moments led many brands and retailers to adjust their marketing campaigns and product launch strategies to stay relevant.

Heading into the new year, Team Glossy came together to wager which trends will have staying power and which will become a thing of the past, providing room and opportunity for additional cultural shifts.