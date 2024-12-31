The Glossy guide to what’s in and out for 2025

Big cultural moments fueled many of the beauty and fashion trend cycles in 2024. They included Charli XCX’s “Brat” album, which sparked “Brat Summer;” the film adaptation of the Broadway musical “Wicked;” and TikTok creator Jools Lebron’s viral expression, “Very mindful. Very demure.” The movements that stemmed from these moments led many brands and retailers to adjust their marketing campaigns and product launch strategies to stay relevant.
Heading into the new year, Team Glossy came together to wager which trends will have staying power and which will become a thing of the past, providing room and opportunity for additional cultural shifts.
Falling in the former bucket is the concept of the fragrance wardrobe. The trend has already disrupted the fragrance industry, popularizing niche and unisex fragrance brands and inviting new demographics to play in the fragrance space. There’s also livestreaming, via platforms including TikTok Shop, which is catching on while static imagery is falling out of fashion.
Other ongoing “ins” the team is predicting include the production of remakes and spinoffs — a strategy with proven success, with a recent example being the blockbuster success of “Wicked.” Less than a month after its premiere, the movie had earned over $400 million worldwide, surpassing “Grease” as the highest-grossing Broadway musical adaptation of all time. The rise of affiliate creators and athlete partnerships is also likely to continue, while Adidas Sambas and Barbiecore may be on their way out.
See below for all of our predictions of what will be “out” and “in” in the new year.