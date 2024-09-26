Research Briefing: Startups use pop-ups to market test new markets and concepts

In this edition of the Glossy+ Research Briefing, we examine how temporary pop-ups are helping digitally-native startups deliver unique in-person brand experiences in multiple cities across the U.S.

This week, Glossy+ Research published our latest research on how CPG startups are using pop-ups to test new markets and expand their reach. In Glossy’s study, nine of the 17 brands that organized a pop-up last year scheduled stops at multiple cities and locations across the country. Rather than investing in traditional brick and mortar retail, digitally-native startups use temporary pop-ups to bring a retail experience to multiple locations.

“A static flagship store is really limited to the people who are able to access that in a given location,” said Stacey Andrade-Wells, CMO at Liquid I.V. “For us, having an activation that can travel around the country is helping to expand the reach, the amount of sampling we can do of our product and, overall, the national brand awareness rises.”

The most popular pop-up locations for all nine brands were New York City and Los Angeles. However, holding pop-ups in other areas of the U.S. is equally important for most brands in order to build up retail distribution and awareness outside of New York City and L.A. Cities like Austin, Chicago, San Francisco and Boston were also important test zones for these brands.

The young, hip and growing community of Austin makes it a popular location to test out new products and concepts among curious, tech-savvy shoppers. The city has attracted big names like Meta, Google, Oracle, Tesla, Snap and Apple, which have relocated or expanded in recent years.

In June, Harry Styles’ beauty and lifestyle brand Pleasing popped up in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood with an immersive brand experience called the “Astromilk Bar.” At the bar, customers could order nail polish, ice cream and beauty products — all in a retro-themed diner setting. The brand has found considerable utility in temporary pop-up activations. It’s held 15 individual month-long pop-ups across the U.S. and U.K. since the brand’s founding in 2021.

In order to establish a physical retail presence in the U.S., foreign brands are also investing in temporary pop-ups in major markets like New York City and L.A. In April, U.K.-based fashion brand Rixo held a pop-up in New York City to introduce the American market to the brand. The full product assortment at Rixo’s pop-up catered to U.S. shoppers, including a dress named “Gio” made popular by New York-based influencers a decade ago.