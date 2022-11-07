Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co. are embracing Netflix’s new ad-supported tier

After a few quarters of uneven subscriber growth, Netflix finally got around to its plan of launching a lower-priced, ad-supported membership tier on November 3. The $6.99 tier launched on Thursday in the U.S. and eight other countries, with hundreds of brands on-board.

Among the brands that are advertising on Netflix on day one are, somewhat surprisingly, a number of luxury brands. LVMH brands including Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co. and Bulgari were all spotted by Glossy on Netflix on the first day. They ran short ads on shows like “Gilmore Girls.” The new ads are typically around a minute long, with an average of three ads per hour-long episode.