For America 250, customers want positive actions more than patriotic branding

As we reach America’s 250th anniversary, it’s a complicated time for brands to lean into patriotism. For every positive milestone, like the anniversary or the U.S. men’s soccer team’s advance to round 16 in the World Cup, there are equal reasons to be wary. Between tariffs, rapid inflation and an unpopular war that continues in spite of multiple false truces, consumers could cite several reasons not to feel too patriotic right now.

But fashion brands are leaning into the anniversary regardless, supported by data showing that patriotic marketing displays remain effective.

For example, Wolverine, the American workwear brand, released an America 250 collection this week, highlighting the product’s Made in America status. The collection of boots and workwear launched with an accompanying campaign called “American Dream,” which gifted free boots to workers and tradespeople in all 50 states.

Mike Maloney, global brand gm for Wolverine, said the brand has been preparing its 250th collection and marketing strategy for over a year and a half. He said he believes there’s a genuine market for American-made goods that is being enhanced by the 250th.

“The consumer, especially our customers, are really seeking out an American heritage brand,” Maloney said. “We wanted to meet that with more storytelling, to be able to build all the themes of 250 into this moment.”

Maloney pointed to subtle details meant to appeal to a patriotic audience, including a grouping of 13 stripes on the soles of the shoe, and red, white and blue stitching on the back. The product’s Made in America status will be a focus of the marketing campaign, as well.

The feeling that consumers will respond well to American branding is supported by data from the consumer sentiment insights company Zappi. June data shows that American product branding still resonates with around half the country, with only 16% of people having a negative association. Positive feelings toward patriotic branding double between people ages 18-25 and people over 55.

The brands leaning most heavily into 250th celebrations tend to be workwear brands and those already connected to American history. Boot Barn, for example, has a new Western-inspired collection tied to the anniversary, along with multiple marketing campaigns themed around American ingenuity.

“[Our 250 Strong] series will highlight several professional American athletes in a variety of sports, from the NFL to pro rodeo, while honoring the attitude that has shaped America for 250 years,” said Stephen Loscko, vp of marketing and media at Boot Barn. “The series will showcase the resilience, determination and relentless endurance it takes for these elite athletes to excel in their respective disciplines.”

Brooks Brothers, a brand that has dressed almost every American president, is also releasing an America 250 collection, as are the knitwear brand Lingua Franca and the denim brand Wrangler. Watch brands like Breitling have also released commemorative watches tied to the anniversary.

But Zappi’s research also shows that just branding and marketing isn’t enough. Sixty-three percent of people surveyed by Zappi said that a company investing in American jobs and values is more important than simple American flag branding. This is where Maloney said companies like Wolverine have an advantage, while noting the shifting landscape of American manufacturing. The Federal Reserve reported that American manufacturing output increased around 1% in April and was flat in May.

“There are more resources now for production in the U.S. than there have been in the past,” Maloney said. “A lot of investment is coming in toward making things in the U.S.”