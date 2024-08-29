Fashion Briefing: What’s driving the popularity of ugly shoe du jour HeyDude

This week, we take a look at HeyDude, the popular sneaker-loafer hybrid that’s both loved and disparaged across the fashion landscape, and examine how and why the shoe has become so popular.

First it was Crocs, then it was big chunky sneakers. But now, there’s a new ugly shoe taking over the fashion world.

HeyDude, the brand responsible for an increasingly popular type of sneaker-loafer with similarities to Clark’s Wallabee shoe, has recently been on a marketing tear. In addition to releasing collaborations with the upcoming horror-comedy film “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” and the classic Coen Brothers comedy “The Big Lebowski,” HeyDude most recently named actress Sydney Sweeney an official brand ambassador, on August 21.

HeyDude is becoming more popular by the day, and its influence can be seen in the brands that have launched similar forms of sneaker-loafer hybrid shoes. But it’s also a divisive brand among the fashion community.

Sweeney, an “it” girl of the moment, caused a stir among the fashion and streetwear community with her endorsement of HeyDude, for example. Throwing Fits, the popular fashion podcast, posted a 9/11-related meme in response to the news that Sweeney was seen wearing HeyDudes.

Paul Nugent, CMO of HeyDude, told Glossy that Sweeney was a strategic choice to expand the company’s reach, given her popularity among Gen Z thanks to star-making roles in TV shows like “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus.”

“There are a lot of HeyDude fans out there, and we want to ensure we’re connecting with young female consumers, as we see them as key drivers of culture,” Nugent said. “Partnering with Sydney Sweeney, a style icon who inspires young women, allows us to reach more people and showcase the variety of wearing occasions.”

But even before Sweeney’s relationship with the brand, HeyDude was drawing strong opinions from across the fashion landscape. Stylist Gabriel Mor roasted the shoes on TikTok last year when he advised women to run from any man seen wearing them. Zach Collins, a Brooklyn-based painter and visual artist, told Glossy his blunt opinion on the shoe: “Makes a great doorstop.”

But despite the strong opinions on their aesthetics, the brand’s reputation for comfort has been key to its success, according to Jessica Mor, founder of activewear brand 3rd Rock.

“First of all, the brand has always succeeded in providing style and comfort at the same time,” Mor said. “HeyDude footwear is the perfect answer to a dowdy feminine house shoe and a contemporary sneaker, as well. Thus, it is very practical. The fact that they are very light, and well-ventilated makes them fashionable but at the same time does not disappoint the consumers’ quest for comfort.”

The recent marketing blitz from HeyDude comes just two years after the brand was acquired by Crocs in 2022 for $2.5 billion. While HeyDude’s annual revenue is close to $1 billion, it has been struggling with inventory management in recent months, leading to an expected decline of 8-10% in revenue throughout this year.

But those issues came before the April arrival of brand president Terence Reilly, who was once CMO of Crocs and returned to lead HeyDude in April. Reilly said in a statement that he sees “significant opportunity to further drive awareness, desirability and relevance to the HeyDude brand.” Reilly’s track record at brands like Crocs and Stanley put investors and analysts at ease according to a note to clients, from Bank of America analysts after the earnings. Crocs’s overall revenue remains strong, rising 6% to nearly $1 billion in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Both Crocs and analysts believe that HeyDude is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing interest in loafers and comfort footwear. The virality of New Balance‘s version of the loafer-sneaker, which led to the coinage of the word “snoafer,” drew numerous think pieces from publications like Vogue and GQ about whether the shoes were a joke or a genuine look. Other brands like Cariuma, Puma, Salomon and Miu Miu have all gotten in on the sneaker-loafer trend.

“The trend of sneaker-loafer hybrid shoes is likely to extend beyond just HeyDude and continue to influence other brands aside from New Balance, most likely due to increased consumer demand for comfort and versatility,” said Catherine Bibeau, a stylist who formerly worked at brands like Buffalo Jeans and Ferragamo. “We all know the pandemic shifted preference to comfy-but-chic clothing and footwear and the ever-growing want for athleisurewear. HeyDude appeals to multiple demos who all seek comfort without comprising their style.”

Executive moves

Pacsun announced Aina Konold as its new CFO on Wednesday. Konold has fashion experience working at Old Navy, but most recently was CFO of the fitness equipment company BowFlex.

Willa Bennett, the former editor-in-chief at Highsnobiety who got her start in media as an intern at Seventeen magazine, was named the new editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan and Seventeen on Tuesday.

