Kendra Scott embraces sports marketing for new campaign

When 22-year-old jewelry brand Kendra Scott launched its Hey Elisa campaign in September 2023, it saw almost immediate success. The campaign, which centered on a multi-city tour and targeted college students, generated millions of impressions on TikTok. That inspired the brand to build on the concept with its latest campaign.

This year, to increasingly connect with its multi-generational consumer base, Kendra Scott introduced sports to the campaign concept. On August 12, Kendra Scott kicked off its sports marketing strategy by launching the Game Day Campaign and Coast to Coast Tour.

With the recent success of brands like David Yurman and G-Shock betting on sports teams and athletes, it felt like the appropriate next step to maintain a competitive edge in the ever-evolving landscape, said Tom Nolan, who became CEO at Kendra Scott in 2021.

In addition, Nolan said, tapping into sports was deeply personal. “I am the first in my family to graduate high school, and sports was the reason I was able to attend college,” he said. “I played baseball and golf at Fordham University on a scholarship. I owe my career to the community of sports.”

That’s why community will be at the forefront of Kendra Scott’s sports marketing campaign. Recent data obtained by the brand revealed that two of the most popular sports leagues are the NFL and NCAAF. As such, hosting activations during both football seasons will be Kendra Scott’s top priority. The first week of college football starts on August 24, and the first NFL game of the season is on September 5. For its part, Kendra Scott’s multi-city tour will include product collaborations with NFL teams such as the ​​Dallas Cowboys. Its 12 pop-up events will be held at institutions including the University of Texas, the University of Alabama and the University of Michigan.

This multi-pronged rollout is set to make Kendra Scott a go-to destination for game-day styling, Nolan said.

“Prioritizing our sporting customer allows the Kendra Scott team to organically connect with our communities,” Nolan said. “Our goal is to support our customers both on and off the field, reinforcing the strong emotional connections that fans have with their favorite teams and athletes.”

In addition to the tour and campus pop-ups, Kendra Scott will release a paid Game Day YouTube campaign during the first two weekends of college football. The brand will also partner with prominent athletes and other sports influencers through sponsored posts and gifting, and implement a robust social media strategy consisting of paid ads, influencer collaborations and new assets and videos across its channels.



“Our continued expansion and focus on sports marketing has [translated to] new customer acquisition. The ability to engage with sports fans, particularly women who are often underserved in sports merchandise, aligns with Kendra Scott’s mission to empower women through fashion,” said Nolan.

To foster that relationship with new consumers and women, the brand is expanding its Dallas Cowboys partnerships by working with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders to showcase its Dallas Cowboys-inspired collection during game days. The collection, which launched in early August, features items from Kendra Scott’s fashion, demi and fine collections and will be worn by Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders at games throughout the season.

While sports are top of mind at Kendra Scott, the brand is still rolling out celebrity partnerships. On Friday, Kendra Scott launched a limited-edition capsule collection with Grammy award-winning country artist Lainey Wilson. The exclusive Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott x Lainey Wilson Whirlwind Collection is available only for 12 hours, and products are priced $98-$225. Consumers can purchase the collection’s necklaces, earrings and rings on Kendra Scott’s e-commerce site.

According to a March 2024 feature, in 2023, the brand generated nearly $500 million in sales. Currently, Kendra Scott has 138 retail locations, all of which have Color Bars where customers can customize jewelry.

“As we look towards the end of the year and into 2025, we look to expand our retail footprint in new regions,” Nolan said.