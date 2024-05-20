Inside G-Shock’s leap into luxury

G-Shock, Casio’s iconic brand known for its durable and affordable watches, is undergoing a dramatic transformation under the leadership of Casio’s new vp of North America, Shermeen Greenmun, who joined the brand a month ago. With experience at Bucherer, Omega and Grand Seiko, Greenmun is strategically pushing G-Shock into the luxury market by leveraging entertainment and sports partnerships.

Casio introduced the G-Shock brand in 1983 with a mission to create the world’s toughest watch. Engineer Kikuo Ibe designed the watch to withstand the a fall from a building and replicate the bounce of a basketball.

Casio Computers Ltd., which encompasses the timepieces division reported $430 million in sales in its latest full-year results, in March. Timepieces accounted for $250 million of those sales, growing 111% year-over-year. The brand sold 1.8 million G-Shock units.

“The brand is solid,” Greenmun said, “Not only does it have a cult following, but it also has a mass following from every generation and every age group.” G-Shock’s shopper base spans teens to men in their 40s, with each of its sub-brands having a unique core audience demo. G-Shock has 1.3 million Instagram followers.

Greenmun is hoping to expand the brand’s premium offering. Currently, the G-Shock premium line, including the MR-G series, largely sells watches for $2,000-$7,000. Its limited edition and special collaboration models can sell for upward of $10,000.

However, the strategy is about more than price points. Greenmun aims to foster a deeper emotional connection between consumers and the brand. “We are [aiming] for the ‘trust and love’ aspects,” she said, noting the brand’s heritage and unique circumstance of the founding Kashio family’s continued involvement.

To fuel its luxury aspirations, G-Shock is revamping its product offerings and retail strategy. This includes “segmenting” by differentiating the products sold through its various retail channels, from high-end jewelers catering to luxury shoppers to mainstream fashion retailers, Greenmun said.

G-Shock is also enhancing its luxury watches by integrating advanced technologies like bluetooth low energy capabilities and solar power. The brand uses premium materials including sapphire glass and titanium alloys, which are coupled with craftsmanship from its Yamagata Factory. Its premium branding strategy includes influencer partnerships, luxury marketing channels and immersive retail environments.

Greenmun acknowledged the short-lived hype of trends like NFTs which swept the luxury watch industry as an answer to new demand for personalization and provenance. Instead of NFTs, G-Shock will focus on partnerships that reflect the brand’s Japanese heritage and luxury image. Greenmun said the brand will soon take part in collaborations with museums and high-end sports like golf and polo, but declined to go elaborate.

In addition, Greenmun’s background in entertainment partnerships with Bucherer and Grand Seiko is influencing G-Shock’s marketing strategy. Rather than traditional celebrity endorsements, which open the brand to risk and are now well-known as paid ambassadorships, G-Shock is working with smaller “organic influencers” who connect more authentically with their audience, she said.

Finally, G-Shock will increase its presence in both extreme and high-end sports. “Elevating our partnerships in sports is always top of mind for us,” Greenmun said. However, she acknowledged the challenges of navigating strict sponsorship regulations, particularly around events like the Olympics.

“You can’t really do anything to promote the Olympics unless you are an Olympic sponsor,” said an anonymous member of the G-Shock team. Despite these restrictions, G-Shock plans to leverage indirect marketing methods including user-generated content to showcase its athletes’ participation in the games.

Greenmun expressed unwavering confidence in G-Shock’s potential to stand alongside luxury giants like Rolex and Omega within a few years.

“Clients are ready for a new brand to identify with,” she said. This ambitious vision is fueled by G-Shock’s unique blend of technology and functionality, offering a compelling proposition to luxury consumers who seek advanced features without sacrificing the brand’s core values.