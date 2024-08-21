Cariuma launches Cariuma Forward, a made-to-order footwear program

As made-to-order production models catch on, bringing nmore sustainability to fashion, 6-year-old footwear brand Cariuma is stepping up with a new initiative: Cariuma Forward.

The made-to-order program, launched Tuesday, offers shoppers willing to wait months for their orders to receive early access to new products, monthly. The program emphasizes the brand’s focus on environmental responsibility, with four trees planted for every pair sold, compared to two trees for shoes in Cariuma’s core line.

Cariuma Forward’s first customers will receive their products in October of 2024, compared to core customers who will receive them when they officially launch in the summer of 2025. The program’s customers will provide feedback on the styles through a post-purchase survey. The aim is to avoid overconsumption by better gauging the number of styles that will be ordered, in part by perfecting the way the shoes look and feel before the larger rollout.

With every purchase from the Cariuma Forward program, customers receive a $25 credit towards their next Cariuma purchase. Shoes from the brand typically sell for $79-$89.

“We see the credit as a great opportunity to share the brand with a loved one, particularly as we get into the gifting season,” said Fernando Porto, co-founder of Cariuma.

To kick off the program, Cariuma is introducing a new footwear style dubbed the Caju loafer. The shoe, which is crafted from premium LWG-certified suede and sells for $149, offers customers a higher-end option.

“Our aim is to extend product durability through thoughtful material choices, minimizing environmental impact and supporting reforestation,” said Porto. “Our belief in fewer, better products allows customers to make informed decisions about their consumption.”

To date, Cariuma has used eco-friendly materials like organic cotton, bamboo and recycled polyethylene terephthalate for its shoes, most of which are sneakers. Additionally, its manufacturing processes focus on reducing carbon emissions and water usage. The brand prioritizes ethical labor practices and works with factories that meet high social and environmental standards, according to Porto. Its packaging is fully recyclable, and the brand continuously seeks ways to improve its sustainability efforts across its supply chain. In addition, Cariuma works with organizations in Brazil to drive reforestation in specific areas.

The Cariuma Forward program will be marketed through Cariuma’s social media accounts, newsletters and website homepage. There will be no paid advertising, with the launch primarily targeting the brand’s existing customers and followers.

Brazil-based Cariuma, which is focused on business expansion in the U.S. and Europe, currently sells through Nordstrom, Selfridges and Zalando. In the last year, its wholesale revenue grew by over 120%, increasing from 15% to nearly 40% of the company’s total revenue. The brand declined to share overall brand revenues.

The made-to-order model is gaining traction among footwear brands. Nike’s Nike By You customization program launched in 2012, and NYC-based Margaux’s custom-fit shoes, released in 2015, reflect this trend. Luxury brands Fendi and Jimmy Choo introduced made-to-order services this year.