Fashion Briefing: How Alo Yoga is using Roblox to get Gen Z to its stores

This week, a look at how digital wellness on Roblox is bringing Gen Z to Alo Yoga. Also, executive moves and other news to know.

In a gaming landscape dominated by high-energy experiences, Alo Yoga is carving out a new niche on Roblox focused on wellness and mindfulness. Since launching Alo Sanctuary on Roblox in 2022, the experience has amassed 118 million visits, showing an appetite for “digital calm.”

“This is not just a typical gaming experience,” said Nic Hill, co-founder and chief innovation officer of Sawhorse, the creative agency behind the development of the Alo Sanctuary. “The goal was to provide a refuge where players could relax, unwind, socialize and take guided meditations, reflecting a more mindful approach to digital engagement. … Most games on Roblox are high-energy, intense and bright — it can be overwhelming.”

Now, the experience is expanding. Alo’s latest update, launched on January 29, introduces a dynamic running track, immersive yoga sessions, interactive meditation spaces and a virtual “ice plunge,” all gamified to encourage healthy habits. For example, users can take meditation sessions along with their avatar or see the scenery move as they “run” on the run track. Users unlock rewards by participating consistently.

“We’re not creating an addictive loop,” said Summer Nacewicz, Alo’s evp of marketing and creative. “Our intention is to promote a sense of calm and well-being.”

An innovative aspect of the game’s update is the integration of Alo’s retail stores with its virtual world. Players who visit any of Alo’s 150 global stores can scan an NFC-enabled sticker to unlock a free digital item — the Alo G.O.A.T. varsity jacket. “It’s a first-of-its-kind activation on Roblox,” said Hill. “By incentivizing in-store visits through the digital platform, we’re pioneering a new type of retail experience.”

“From an e-commerce standpoint, brands are trying to figure out the best path [to join digital and physical presences], and I feel like this is an amazing opportunity [to join the worlds together],” Hill said.

Fashion brands have been trying to sell linked physical products to the digital goods on the platform for several years. In 2022, Forever 21 was the first to successfully sell copies of its Roblox products in real life. In September last year, Roblox introduced functionality allowing brands to sell physical products on the platform. E.l.f was among the brands taking advantage of the opportunity.

The expansion of Alo’s Roblox world reflects its broader retail strategy of blending experiential shopping with community-driven wellness events. “We see our stores as amplifiers of our brand, and we’ve invested a lot in community events and driving energy to those spaces,” said Nacewicz. “[We want to] meet customers where they are, whether in the digital space or physical world.”

The Roblox evolution follows Alo’s 2024 launch of its first running shoe, the Alo Runner, further expanding its positioning beyond yoga into holistic fitness and lifestyle.

Alo’s Roblox presence has doubled in user growth year-over-year, making it the fastest-growing brand on the platform. Meditation remains the most popular activity, with users spending an average of five minutes per session — a major engagement stat for a platform built on quick-hit gaming. Demand for Alo’s virtual gear is just as strong: At one point, more digital leggings were sold on Roblox than in the real world, according to the brand. Currently, the brand is selling digital sweatpants on the platform for 70 to 148 Robux (5 cents-$11).

With 90 million daily active users on Roblox, the potential to introduce a new generation to Alo’s brand ethos is massive. The focus on wellness-first gaming is resonating, with users sharing testimonials in-game and on social media about how the experience has helped them.

“Users have told us they struggle with depression and stress, and they’re so happy the Alo Sanctuary exists because they rely on it,” said Hill. “It’s not just a branded game.”

Alo is leveraging TikTok and Instagram to promote the Roblox update, using teasers, influencer amplification, brand ambassadors and offers for free digital wearables to drive engagement. “We see a ton of comments [on TikTok] from people saying they discovered Alo through the Roblox app,” said Nacewicz. “So we’re leaning into that, especially on TikTok, where the younger audience is.”

Alo Yoga is also targeting Gen-Z consumers who are already immersed in Roblox culture. On Roblox, Alo is using native ad products to drive engagement. While Alo declined to share its exact spend on the experience and its promotion, Hill said that all revenue from in-game purchases is reinvested back into the experience, ensuring continued growth.

And the company is pushing more into its digital wellness ecosystem as its user base grows. In May 2024, it launched Alo Moves on Meta Quest, a VR yoga experience developed with the studio Magnopus that worked on Disney’s “The Mandalorian” and “Westworld” series. The company is also exploring new digital activations that align with its real-world wellness initiatives, including in-store events, wellness retreats and collaborations with mindfulness experts.

While the brand has kept recent revenue figures private, Alo Yoga hit $1 billion in sales in 2022, according to The Wall Street Journal. As its wellness-first gaming push gains traction, the question now is whether this unique strategy will further cement Alo’s position as a leader in both digital and physical wellness.

Executive Moves

Glenn Martens, known for his innovative denim and experimental designs, has been named the creative director of Maison Margiela, taking over from John Galliano to lead the brand’s next evolution under OTB Group. A date for his first show has not been announced.

Following the passing of founder Isak Andic, Mango parent company Punto Fa S.L. has appointed CEO Toni Ruiz as chairman of the board, reinforcing continuity as he leads the brand’s expansion, including the 4E plan to surpass €4 billion in sales by 2026. The brand achieved a record €3.1 billion turnover in 2023.

As Gucci’s leadership continues to take shape under CEO Stefano Cantino, Christophe Marque has been appointed president and CEO of Gucci Americas, effective April 1. He succeeds Federico Turconi, with Cayetano Fabry, the brand’s chief commercial officer, overseeing the transition.

