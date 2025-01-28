Sephora’s 2024: record earnings, Sephoria wins and global growth

Sephora continues to be a standout within LVMH’s portfolio, achieving double-digit growth in revenue and profit as revealed in the luxury house’s full-year 2024 earnings, reported on Tuesday. Its strong performance is a testament to the “lipstick effect,” where consumers turn to smaller luxuries like cosmetics during economic downturns.

This trend has bolstered Sephora’s market share in North America, France, Italy, the Middle East and Latin America. The U.K. has also been a Sephora success story, with five new stores opening in 2024, including a high-profile launch in Birmingham that drew 2,000 shoppers. By 2027, Sephora plans to have 20 stores in the U.K., further solidifying its presence.