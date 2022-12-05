Forever 21 is selling clothing inspired by avatar best sellers

One year since its launch onto Roblox, Forever 21 has expanded its Roblox affiliation by launching the F21 Metaverse Collection on its e-commerce site and in stores. The collection, released December 1, is the first to be inspired by its digital fashions that can be purchased on Roblox, pointing to new opportunities for fashion brands playing in metaverse spaces.

The physical collection includes a range of hoodies, T-shirts and the “Forever” Beanie, the latter of which is the top-selling item in Forever 21 Shop City on Roblox. Prices start at $14.99. Forever 21 will be promoting the collection on its own social channels, with a focus on Instagram, but not through Shop City.

Forever 21 launched its digital fashion offering on Roblox in late 2021. The black beanie has sold 1.5 million units in the game and up to 2,000 per day.

“As more people participate in the virtual world, it’s become even more important for us to continue to meet our customers where they are and provide them with accessible on-trend fashion,” said Jacob Hawkins, chief marketing, digital and omnichannel officer at Forever 21. “Beyond social games, we’ve been able to use Roblox as a testing ground to better understand what our customer wants in products.” The Forever 21 Shop City world in Roblox has had 250,000 visits since last year. That’s a relatively low number compared to other brand worlds, like Nikeland with 28 million visits and Tommy Hilfiger’s Tommy Play with 26.5 million visits.

Forever 21 partnered with virtual world company Virtual Brand Group last year to build its Roblox shopping experience. VBG has also worked with Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and PacSun to create metaverse experiences.