Calvin Klein CMO Jonathan Bottomley: 2023 Top Marketers

On May 10, in Seoul, Calvin Klein hosted a party that had fans lining up down the block for hours before the doors opened. They were there to see Jennie Kim, the style icon, singer and member of the internationally popular K-pop group Blackpink. Kim was there to celebrate the launch of a capsule collection she had designed with Calvin Klein.

Calvin Klein’s relationship with K-pop idols like Kim has been a major bright spot in the company’s recent history. An announcement in March that the Korean singer Jung Kook was becoming an official Calvin Klein ambassador marked the biggest campaign the company had ever done, in terms of social engagement, with more than 3 million likes.