Wellness Briefing: Hims & Hers plots rapid expansion into peptide therapies like BPC-157, plus news 

For the Wellness Briefing, Glossy is unpacking the Hims & Hers Q2 earnings meeting where CEO Andrew Dudum explained the telehealth’s plan to rapidly expand into six experimental peptide therapies, including BPC-157, TB-500, MOTS-c and more.

Additionally, Google unveils a new health partnership, the men’s health and wellness market surges in growth, and a breakdown of the new lawsuit against Selena Gomez and her mental health startup, Wondermind.

Hims & Hers CEO Andrew Dudum is planning a swift rollout of six new peptide therapies

Hims & Hers Health Inc., the 9-year-old telehealth company with nearly 3 million subscribers, is preparing to supercharge its growth through the addition of injectable peptide therapies like BPC-157 and MOTS-c.

“We are currently developing a best-in-class peptides experience, including U.S. manufactured products, clinical-led guidance and ongoing [patient] blood testing,” Hims & Hers CEO and co-founder Andrew Dudum said during last week’s investor call.

The announcement comes on the heels of staggering growth in awareness of injectable research peptides over the past 18 months.

“Moments like this, where a category is surging in popularity while the market is struggling to find a safe, sustainable way to support it, are where our scale, infrastructure and ecosystem thrive,” Dudum said. “We’ve developed the infrastructure to succeed in higher complexity categories, over 1 million square feet of pharmacy and lab testing facilities, deep expertise in sterile compounding, and a global reach.”

The ongoing, unprecedented surge in popularity of injectable research peptides has prompted regulators at the Food and Drug Administration to fast-track the assessment of six popular ones — BPC-157, TB-500, MOTS-c, Semax, KPV, and Epitalon — to allow for more availability across compounding pharmacies in an effort to cut down on gray- and black-market penetration of the emerging marketplace.

Peptides are part two of Dudum’s three-tier growth strategy alongside investment in AI technologies and global scale, all of which was unveiled last week. The company was up 38% year over year for the quarter ending June 30, with $753 million in reported revenue.

The potential for the FDA to lift regulation of these substances is ongoing, with the next meeting planned for February of 2027, so Hims & Hers is preparing to be first at the starting line. In the meantime, the company will begin to roll out already-legal peptides like sermorelin and glutathione, Dudum said last week.

“We’ve made incredible progress in the last couple of quarters on the clinical guidelines as well as the supply chain, [which] gives me confidence that if and when the FDA does decide to move these peptides to the Category One list [that makes them more available], we’ll be able to move extremely quickly,” Dudum said.

Part of this preparation is the hiring of Anant Vinjamoori, MD, in June as Hims’ chief medical officer. Dudum added that Dr. Vinjamoori is “an expert across hormonal therapy, longevity and peptide therapy,” and noted that “he’s been building out the clinical protocols, the guardrails, the dosing regimens and the provider training.”

While the gray market has exploded, Hims and Hers hopes to be ready to present a transparent, clinically validated option to peptide-curious individuals next year, effectively grabbing a piece of the market.

According to market research firm Grand View Research, the peptide therapeutics market could grow from $164 billion this year to $294 billion by 2033, thanks to an 8.7% compound annual growth rate.

“We’ve started validation and stability testing on APIs for those peptides developed in our Menlo Park [California] facility,” Dudum said. “This will ensure we can bring them to the market with a safe, verified supply chain if the FDA decides to allow them for compounding.”

Still, the timeline around peptide therapies within Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s FDA is hazy. This could mean fuller availability in February or several unseen delays or obstacles, including a dramatic shift under a new administration in 2029.

Hims has joined a rush of vertically integrated telehealth companies that aspire to manufacture and sell peptides like BPC-157, including Celia Rx and BioLongevity Labs.

“We are waiting on full and final rulemaking from the FDA, and so that could come in a lot of different forms and factors,” Dudum said. “It could come on different timelines, but we think it’s really important for them to complete that process before we bring this to market.”



News to know:

Actress, singer and Rare Beauty founder Selena Gomez is in the news this week because of a newly filed lawsuit against her mental health-focused startup Wondermind. As reported by The Fashion Law, Wondermind and its founders, including Gomez, are facing fraud allegations over representations used to secure funding. While lawsuits are common in business, this case is striking a nerve because it calls into question the ongoing legal responsibilities of a celebrity founder to its investors. According to TFL, two Wondermind backers say they invested nearly $1.2 million in the company’s 2022 Series A round based, in part, on representations about Gomez’s role in the business.



Another day, another health data partnership. Announced last week, Google Health has unveiled a multi-year partnership with Abbott, maker of continuous glucose monitors, to combine “ongoing glucose insights from Abbott’s Lingo biowearable with Google Health’s technology to create a more comprehensive view of personal health.” The partnership also includes “a large-scale research study to better inform artificial intelligence (AI) coaching available in the Google Health app and future Lingo product features,” according to Google. Abbott is a market leader in the burgeoning CGM space, which was once reserved for diabetic individuals but has since become an elective tool for wellness-focused individuals, as well.

Health- and wellness-focused operators of third spaces, like gyms and spas, have slowly been adding access to body composition scales as a value add as consumers look for more tools to track their fitness progress. Now, David Lloyd Clubs, which operates more than 100 upscale gyms in the U.K., is piloting bone density scans for members. The rollout is through a partnership with bone density-focused company Screen My Bones and PowerPlate, the maker of vibration plates. The partnership provides preventative imaging of bones for earlier detection of common issues like osteoporosis.



Kratom, the herbal supplement sold legally in mass and convenience stores across the U.S., is in the news again. Kratom is marketed as a natural energy booster and pain reliever despite its health risks. According to new reporting in the Wall Street Journal, there were 5,200 fatal overdoses of kratom between 2020 and 2024, while reports to U.S. poison control involving the substance have increased by 12 times.

Stat of the week:

Fueled by post-pandemic health awareness, changing social attitudes and growing interest in preventive care, the men’s health and wellness market could reach $2.88 trillion by 2030, up from $1.42 trillion in 2024, according to market research company Research and Markets. More specifically, demand is increasing for personalized nutrition, dietary supplements, technology-enabled health monitoring, telemedicine, skin care, fertility solutions, emotional wellness services and cosmetic products, according to the market research company.

In the headlines:

An anatomy of the creator brand trip’s midlife crisis [Digiday]. Retail construction hits record lows, making it hard to find space [Modern Retail]. How much should gym owners pay themselves? [ATN] Companies are getting billions in tariff refunds. What about consumers? [TFL]. The datamaxxers feeding their every health move to AI [WSJ]. So are we eating lettuce again? [NYT]

Listen in:

Behind every great in-person beauty or wellness event is an invisible team of insiders that have engineered the gathering for maximum impact. For today’s episode of the Glossy Beauty Podcast, host Lexy Lebsack interviews Bilal Kaiser, the founder of Agency Guacamole, to break down the ins and outs of hosting a successful branded event in 2026 and beyond.

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