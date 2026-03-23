Remedy Place launches a ‘smart NAD injection pen’ — and ‘smart peptide pens’ could be next

Remedy Place, the 8-year-old social wellness club with locations in L.A., New York and Boston, is betting on consumer demand for “smart pens” made for at-home self-injection.

“The awareness around injecting yourself with something [like NAD, vitamins or peptides] has drastically changed over the past year,” Remedy Place founder Jonathan Leary, D.C., told Glossy. “That state of being uncomfortable [with needles] is really changing. … We’re right at the edge of the evolution of this.”

On Wednesday, Dr. Leary’s Remedy Place launched its first smart NAD pen through a partnership with U.K.-based NADclinic, an NAD-focused wellness company that specializes in pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing. Each pen lasts 30 days and retails for $500 with a price break for larger orders. And each is designed to be used several times per week, with a new needle attached for each dose.

As reported by Glossy, NAD has had a meteoric rise in popularity over the past year, including IV drips and shots offered in wellness clinics and doctor offices, as well as ancillary at-home products, like precursor supplements (called NAD+), nasal spray, transdermal patches and skin care.

“NAD has been a part of Remedy since we opened, and it was a part of my regimen with [private concierge] patients, and personally, before Remedy opened,” Dr. Leary said. “It’s our most-booked IV and shot in the club now for over seven years, and the only complaint that I’ve ever had was that it’s either too expensive or they can’t maintain their routine [while traveling or busy at home].”

NAD is shortened for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, a co-enzyme that naturally occurs in every cell of the human body but begins to diminish with age. Dr. Leary’s clients purchase drips and shots, and now the at-home smart pen, to boost energy, sleep, skin health and injury recovery by powering the mitochondria within human cells.

Administering NAD shots or distributing at-home shots through a compounding pharmacy stateside requires a prescription from a medical professional. However, since these new pens ship from NADclinic in the U.K., consumers can access them without a prescription, Dr. Leary told Glossy.

Remedy Place doesn’t invest in advertising and markets its offerings only through email blasts and social media posts. The business relies primarily on word-of-mouth. “I’d rather get people in the door [organically], have their experiences, see what makes them feel better and then they talk about it [with friends],” Dr. Leary said.

The company promoted the new pen through social media and an email blast on Wednesday. So far, orders are coming from markets like Los Angeles, New York, Denver, South Florida and Santa Fe, Dr. Leary told Glossy.

Founded in 2019 by Dr. Leary, Remedy Place first opened in West Hollywood, California, followed by New York and Boston in 2022 and 2025, respectively. The club is known for its cold-plunge classes, IV drips and modality stacking, like hyperbaric chamber sessions, NAD drips and peptide injections, a trio popular with clients looking for recovery, longevity or healing, Dr. Leary told Glossy. Remedy Place also offers biometric testing, acupuncture, chiropractic care, cupping, guided breathwork and vitamin shots.

Fueled by the potential of the FDA loosening regulation on injectable research peptides, Dr. Leary hopes to roll out peptide pens and vitamin pens next, like vitamin D or the “wolverine peptide blend” BPC-157 and TB-500.

“My main focus is always going to be the brick-and-mortar spaces — that’s how we build our relationships [with] human connection,” Dr. Leary said. “But finding more ways to have these extensions to help more people? It’s really interesting to see where this naturally pulls these verticals of the business.”

Similar to NAD, he will base these next rollouts around top performers in the clubs. For example, vitamin drips and shots offered today include custom blends, like the “Remedy Shot,” “Lean Shot” or “Essential Drip,” which feature ingredients like NAD, L-carnitine, magnesium, vitamin B-12 and MIC, which is a cocktail of methionine, inositol and choline. There are also single-ingredient shots and drips, like vitamin D, B12 or glutathione.

“I’m very bullish on the peptide market,” Dr. Leary said. “It’s the closest thing to empowering the philosophies of alternative medicine in a medical way, meaning … the body has the innate ability to heal, you just have to put the body in a better state so it can do what it does best.”

He told Glossy that Remedy Place has had “crazy success” with its peptide rollout, which began in its West Hollywood location five years ago.

“The demand [for a peptide pen from Remedy Place] would be astronomically high [because] the demand on the peptide market is wild. I’ve never seen [consumer] exposure like this before,” he said. “Anytime there’s drastic awareness, it changes things.”