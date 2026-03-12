Ulta Beauty CEO announces TikTok Shop launch, 11.8% net sales jump: ‘We got our swagger back’

Ulta Beauty will soon launch on TikTok Shop.

“We are pleased to announce today an expanded strategic integration with TikTok,” Ulta Beauty CEO Kecia Steelman said during Thursday’s earnings call. “Next week, we will launch Ulta Beauty on TikTok Shop, where guests can purchase immediately as they engage with content from Ulta Beauty and our brands on the platform.”

Ulta Beauty is a first mover in the space, joining a handful of multi-brand retailers on the marketplace like Pacsun and Revolve. While brands and creators sell through dedicated stores on TikTok Shop, few multi-brand retailers have joined the platform.

The move is part of a strategic strengthening of Ulta Beauty’s digital presence, Steelman said. “We are excited about the opportunities — both on social and AI-enhanced commerce platforms — to bring our undeniably Ulta Beauty experience and assortment to life,” Steelman said. “We will initially launch with a thoughtfully curated assortment of only-at-Ulta brands, which will add another exciting tool to our brand-building playbook.”

Steelman announced the launch during the retailer’s fourth quarter 2025 and full-year earnings call on Thursday. The quarter, which encompassed the 2025 holiday shopping season and January 2026, resulted in 11.8% net sales growth.

This jump was driven by fragrance and skin-care sales, the launch of more than 100 new brands, international expansion, a 15% growth in sales on the Ulta Beauty app, and an executive shakeup.

“We reignited our culture and reinvigorated our brand, and our guests, associates and brand partners took notice,” Steelman said. “We did this through decisive organizational changes that accelerated decision-making and aligned teams and resources around guest-centric goals. Adopting a winning mindset as we stacked key successes and built momentum throughout the year, we steadily reignited our collective spirit, or, as I like to say, we got our swagger back.”



Steelman highlighted top performers for the quarter, including new brands like Moroccan Oil, Amika, Medicube and Isima. For wellness, Therabody and Nod Pods were named, while color cosmetics wins for the quarter belong to mass darlings like L’Oréal, Morphe and Ulta Beauty Collection. Prestige was led by Kylie Cosmetics and MAC.