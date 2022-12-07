TikTok’s influence dominates Google’s top trending beauty searches for 2022

When it comes to beauty categories on Google’s Year in Search list released today, the impact of TikTok is undeniable.
From makeup to nails to “aesthetics,” TikTok was a significant driver of U.S. Google search trends across categories. The data was compiled based on searches that had a high spike in traffic over the course of 2022 compared to 2021, meaning the list is about growth rather than overall search volume.
In the makeup category, the top trending search terms read like a laundry list of viral TikTok trends started by various influencers. One of the categories, ”Douyin blush,” even references the Chinese version of TikTok in the name, showing where the trend began.
Makeup Trends
- Passport makeup trend
- Addison Rae lip gloss trend
- White dot trend
- Invisible eyeliner trend
- Douyin blush trend
- Doe eyes trend
- Tired eyes trend
- Crying makeup trend
- Under eyeshadow trend
- Dark lip liner trend
Viral makeup trends have been known to be a big break for influencers’ careers. The “passport makeup trend” started with a makeup tutorial created by TikTok influencer Georgia Barrett to optimize makeup for a flattering passport photo. It became so viral that she now has “Passport girl I guess” as her TikTok bio.
The trends especially benefited influencers who have their own beauty brand. Addison Rae’s Item Beauty gained a boost from the “Addison Rae lip gloss trend,” in which the influencer demonstrated her technique of applying lip gloss with one hand while holding her phone.
Celebrities were also major drivers of beauty trends this year. In the “celebrity hair” category, top searches ranged from TikToker Dixie D’Amelio to Jada Pinkett Smith following the Will Smith Oscars slap incident after Chris Rock made a joke at her expense over her alopecia.
Celebrity hair trends
- Jada Pinkett Smith
- Dixie D’Amelio
- Brandon Marsh
- Jason Momoa
- Jimmy Butler
- Summer Walker
- Brooks Koepka
- Crystal Gayle
- Karol G
- Teresa Giudice wedding
Hailey Bieber, meanwhile, was a huge influence when it came to nails following her “glazed donut” nail trend, which sparked searches for her favorite nails as well as variations such as “chocolate glazed donut.”
Nails
- Hailey Bieber nails
- Red nail theory
- Milky nails
- Half moon nails
- Chrome nails
- Pink coffin nails
- Euphoria nails
- Chocolate glazed donut nails
- Mardi gras nails
- Pink french tip nails
TikTok was a major factor in nail Google searches: The “red nail theory” trend, for example, was started in a video by influencer @GirlBossTown. In it, she claimed that wearing red nail polish acts as a “magnet” for men because it “reminds them of their mom.” The hashtag garnered 113.9 million views on TikTok as more users shared their thoughts.
TikTok “aesthetics” were also a major search category this year. While terms like “preppy” or “goth” have certainly been around for half a century, the power of the TikTok hashtag has meant the proliferation of styles and looks that could catch on as trends in both beauty and fashion.
Aesthetics
- Preppy aesthetic
- Clean girl aesthetic
- Coquette aesthetic
- Summer aesthetic
- Downtown girl aesthetic
- Spring aesthetic
- Dark brown aesthetic
- Old money aesthetic
- Hazel aesthetic
- Stranger Things aesthetic
TikTok also factored into “skintellectual” skin-care searches this year. The trend of “slugging,” which had TikTok influencers slathering petroleum across their faces for the night, was one of the listed search topics. Ingredient research was also prevalent, as users searched for niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and retinol.
Skin-care questions
- What skincare products should not be refrigerated?
- How to add niacinamide to skincare routine?
- What is BHT in skincare?
- What is niacinamide in skincare?
- How long does skincare last?
- What is slugging?
- What is niacinamide good for?
- What is BHA?
- What does retinol do for your skin?
- Is hyaluronic acid safe for pregnancy?
While brands jumped on the majority of these beauty trends with their content on TikTok and Instagram, some have managed to break through on Google to land on the first page of search terms organically. When it comes to “pink coffin nails,” Kloss Beauty and Clutch Nails land on the first page of search results, while Ipsy achieved one of the top organic search results for “clean girl aesthetic tutorial” on Google with its blog post on the topic.