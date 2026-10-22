The products that led L’Oreal Group’s 7% earnings jump this summer 

Announced Thursday, L’Oréal Group reported a 7.7% sales jump to reach $39.6 billion during its Q3 ending on September 30.

“We significantly outperformed the market across the vast majority of our categories, divisions and regions,” L’Oréal Group CEO Nicolas Hieronimus said during Thursday’s investor call. “Thanks to the success of our innovation plan, we continue to win in hair care and fragrances, and we are outperforming in skin care, a category I was not happy with last year, as you know.”

In terms of geography, the jump was led by its SAPMENA–SSA region representing South Asia Pacific, Middle East, North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, which was up 21%. North Asia, fueled primarily by China, was up 14.1%, followed by Europe and North America, up 13.2% and 6%, respectively. Latin America was a hot topic on Thursday’s call due to its poor performance: The region was down 3%. Hieronimus told investors that Brazil was a bright spot, while the rest of the region will receive new attention in the coming quarter to establish growth.

By category, the conglomerate’s sales jump was led by professional products and dermatological beauty, followed by L’Oréal’s Luxe division — charting 19.1%, 15.7% and 12.3% reported growth, respectively — while its mass category brought up the rear with 7.5% reported growth.

Hieronimus name-checked several brands and products during the call. Starting with hair care, the CEO called out Kérastase, with double-digit growth fueled by its Gloss Absolu, Genesis and Chronologiste franchises. Redken was also mentioned several times by the executive. Its Acidic Grow Full and Redken Shades EQ led its sales, while L’Oréal Professionnel Keratin Alpha Sleek was another sales leader for the company. Kérastase’s primary growth was in Europe and China, while Redken and Matrix led growth in the Americas.

In terms of fragrance, sales winners included Prada Paradigme and Emporio Armani Stronger with You, while Yves Saint Laurent’s Libre and MYSLF grew by double digits. The growth of Creed’s full selection, Valentino Vendetta and Giorgio Armani I Will also impressed the CEO.

In terms of skin care, Hieronimus focused on a few brands leading sales growth. “I would say the three biggest brands [are] La Roche-Posay, CeraVe and SkinCeuticals,” he said during the call. “The three of them are growing [by] double digits. … The fastest one is La Roche-Posay, which is flying [off shelves] everywhere.”

He attributed this, at least partially, to a long and hot summer that negatively impacted fragrance sales but boosted global sunscreen sales.

The CEO also mentioned luxury skin care brand Helena Rubinstein several times, which sells products for as high as $690 per jar through Harrods, for its role in boosting sales in its Luxe division. He also praised Kiehl’s and SkinCeuticals for their newer offerings made to support GLP-1 users, which include the former’s $55 1cc* CollaShot Plumping Serum and the latter’s $185 A.G.E. Interrupter Ultra Serum.

Finally, Hieronimus mentioned his ambitions for K-beauty brand Dr. G, which the company acquired in 2024, as a foil to the growth of indie Korean brands today and a rush of new K-beauty-focused retailers.

“We are on a winning streak, and we want to continue fueling it in the last quarter of the year,” Hieronimus said. “Q4 is sellout time, [and] we will have what it takes to support our brand.”