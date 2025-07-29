Procter & Gamble welcomes new CEO, anticipates reduction in staff in the face of an uncertain economy

On Tuesday, Procter & Gamble announced a 2% growth in net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025. But the conglomerate’s forecast remains modest as uncertain tariffs and consumer sentiment threaten sales growth in the U.S., its largest market. The owner of beauty and personal care brands like Olay and Gillette also shared full-year results for fiscal year 2025, with net sales remaining flat at $84.3 billion.

“We’re pleased with the performance P&G people delivered last fiscal year in the face of a very dynamic, difficult and volatile environment,” said outgoing CEO Jon Moeller on Tuesday’s earnings call. “Growing sales and profit are returning high levels of cash to share owners, despite heightened consumer anxiety with tariffs, inflation, interest rates, political and social divisiveness, and immigration and employment status uncertainty, all resulting in lower category growth and unpredictable geopolitical environment and against highly capable competitors.”