Neurotoxin Jeuveau embraces its place as a beauty treatment in rebrand campaign

Jeuveau, a rising player in the neurotoxin space, is rebranding at the height of its popularity.

In late August, the company unveiled a new campaign called “Jeuveau You See Me,” comprised of social media ads, co-branded social ads with Jeuveau providers, television ads and billboards. The nearly 4-year-old brand has rapidly grown since its introduction on the market by Evolus, a performance beauty company. According to David Moatazedi, president and CEO of Evolus, Jeuveau has an 11% market share of the neurotoxin category in the U.S. Botox has 70% market share, according to Glossy’s previous reporting. Jeuveau advertises itself as 20-25% less expensive than Botox. Moatazedi said that, for even more growth, Jeuveau is positioning itself as a beauty and cosmetic brand, rather than a medical aesthetics product.

“This new campaign is about feeling more comfortable in our skin. We push the boundaries and are a modern, edgy brand, and we’re all about the younger generation,” he said. “The campaign is bigger than just the rebranding of Jeuveau. It’s an entire rebranding of the [Evolus] company.”

Evolus published its second-quarter 2023 results on August 2, reporting net revenue for the quarter of $49.3 million, an increase of 33% year-over-year. According to the company press release, higher sales volumes of Jeuveau drove this growth. Additionally, the company raised its full-year 2023 guidance to between $185 million and $195 million, a 30% growth at the upper end of the range. The company reported that its total treatments in the second quarter hit an all-time high of more than 147,000, as existing users returned for repeat treatments of Jeuveau at a rate of nearly 60%. Also during the quarter, the company completed its 1-millionth treatment within its consumer-facing Evolus Rewards program.

Such growth and success beg the question of why the company is rebranding at all. Moatazedi said the refresh isn’t about doing away with something that is not working, but is instead focused on solidifying the success of Jeuveau and ensuring its relevancy for the future.

“We can be a market leader by carving out an entirely new space,” he said. “Medical aesthetics procedures were [historically] done by a dermatologist or a plastic surgeon. You used to book an appointment, wait 30 days to get in, sit in a front office for maybe an hour, get treated and then leave. This is completely different today. For the younger generation, you can book an appointment for this afternoon and [get a treatment] faster than you can get your nails done.”

The “Jeuveau You See Me” campaign seeks to tap into this changing attitude around neurotoxins and to double down on modern perspectives around beauty culture. The last decade of the beauty industry has seen a shift from companies dictating and determining what is considered “beautiful” and instead reflecting more inclusive attitudes of their customers. Assets for the campaign include imagery of youthful male, female and non-binary models of various skin tones posing irreverently, with tongues sticking out, hand gestures and winking. The phrase “Jeuveau, You See Me” is posted on every image, with some assets featuring a gradient orange and pink filter. In addition, the company debuted a new website, which features the tagline: “Unapologetically You, Fewer Frown Lines.” It leverages simplified language and directly compares and contrasts itself with its main competitor, Allergan-owned Botox. Moatazedi said this approach normalizes the neurotoxin category and makes it less intimidating for people to try.

“’Jeuveau You See Me’ is a feeling, an aspiration and an emotional experience. We know we’re not going to be for everyone, but we don’t want to exclude anyone,” said Lisa Steadman, director of copy at Evolus.

Still, Jeuveau is interested in attracting younger customers through its rebranded messaging. According to 2022 data from The American Society of Plastic Surgeons, patients ages 31-45 are the most common patient age group seeking Botulinum Toxin Type A, also called neurotoxin. That’s followed by people older than 45 years old and then people under age 30. The past decade has seen the emergence of phrases like “preventative Botox,” or “pre-juvenation,” as companies market to younger patients the benefits of receiving non-invasive interventions early. Separately, plastic surgeons have reported a pronounced spike in Gen-Z patients, according to Glossy’s previous reporting. Much of this is driven by celebrities and social media exposure. According to February data released by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 75% of plastic surgeons have seen a spike in clients under 30 years old. Whether people are seeking these treatments to adhere to a certain beauty ideal or to externally match how they already see themselves internally is a moot issue. Either way, Jeuveau benefits.

“This is about building a relationship with our consumers so that they can feel like this is not just a product, but instead this is part of their beauty regimen that will help them feel empowered and help them feel like the best version of themselves,” said Steadman.