La Roche-Posay taps into tenniscore with social-first campaign

Tenniscore is not over, or so hopes La Roche-Posay. On Tuesday, the L’Oréal-owned skin-care brand will launch the third video in a social-first campaign that pits U.S. tennis stars Madison Keys, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz alongside social media personalities Sabrina Brier, Noah Beck, Cyrus Veyssi and dermatologist Dr. Muneeb Shah.

The “Club La Roche-Posay” campaign, which centers around La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios UV Pro Sport SPF 50, aims to appeal to tennis’s evolving fanbase.

“I was at Indian Wells recently, and the [tennis] audience is changing,” said Joshua Josevski, La Roche-Posay’s avp of marketing. “We are seeing younger people coming. We are seeing more women coming. We are seeing a shift in what a typical sports fan is. So tapping into that cultural moment really was critical for us.”

La Roche-Posay will roll out further video installments in the campaign on social platforms Instagram and TikTok throughout the summer, as well as stage in-person activations with the featured players. The campaign will culminate in August with the 2025 U.S. Open, of which La Roche-Posay has been the official sunscreen partner for three years running. Participating talent like Fritz and Brier will also cross-post campaign installments on their own social pages to create what Josevski called a “web of posting” to boost both sales and engagement.

“Building awareness and engagement with audiences is absolutely critical. The brand needs to remain top of mind and ultimately influence those purchasing decisions,” said Josevski. “Whether we realize it or not, consumers are making micro decisions with every swipe, so we have to engage them quickly.”

The campaign comes a year after the Zendaya-led “Challengers” movie helped tennis and tenniscore reach critical mass. But brands are still leaning on the tennis aesthetic into 2025. Nail-care brand Olive & June launched a tennis-themed summer collection in May, while an April campaign from Miu and Miu and New Balance featured 2023 U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff.

Tennis is not simply a sport for many fans — it also represents an aspirational lifestyle, Josevski said. Figures like Morgan Riddle, girlfriend to Taylor Fritz, have helped tennis find a new fanbase. The 2024 U.S. Open surpassed 1 million attendees for the first time, representing an 8% growth over 2023’s attendance.

“The U.S. Open now is a status symbol, as well,” said Josevski. “That, alongside TikTok and Instagram, has really shifted how people perceive tennis. I see more and more people engaging in tennis as a sport, wanting to learn and really be a part of the lifestyle that it brings.”

Tennis is not unfamiliar terrain for the French skin-care brand. In addition to its partnership with the U.S. Open, Italian superstar and reigning U.S. Open champion Jannik Sinner has been an ambassador since 2024. But with the campaign led by American players Fritz, Tiafoe and Keys, Josevski said the French brand aims to further invigorate the U.S. tennis audience.

La Roche-Posay’s parent company the L’Oréal Group, has been growing its North American audience; the conglomerate reported 5.5% growth in North America in its 2024 annual report. The Dermatological Beauty Division of L’Oréal Group, which includes La Roche-Posay, has been leading the charge with 9.8% like-for-like and 9.3% reported growth in 2024.