L’Oréal Group reports 5.1% growth in 2024 driven by dermatological skin-care

L’Oréal Group, the largest beauty conglomerate in the world based on revenue, reported 5.1% growth for its full fiscal year 2024 on Thursday. The group reported sales of approximately $45.10 billion for the year with like-for-like growth across all regions except North Asia.

“We delivered solid, broad-based growth of 5.1%, once again outperforming the global beauty market,” Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L’Oréal, said in a release. “Excluding North Asia, where the Chinese ecosystem remained challenging, sales advanced in high single digits.”