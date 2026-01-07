Inside Sabrina Carpenter’s plan for global fragrance domination

In March, Sabrina Carpenter will headline Lollapalooza’s 2026 South American lineup, including the opening night of the festival’s Brazilian leg in São Paulo. And fortunately for the pop star’s Brazilian fans, they’ll also soon be able to buy Sabrina Carpenter’s fragrance line.

“We debuted in the United States with great success. We had a great business at Walmart. Now we’re in every major retailer in the United States, including Ulta Beauty,” said Stephen Mormoris, CEO of Scent Beauty, the fragrance developer behind celebrity fragrance lines like Sabrina Carpenter and Kylie Minogue. Mormoris said the Sabrina Carpenter perfume brand was available in 54 markets as of 2025 and is looking to expand to more countries in early 2026, including Brazil. “We’re probably getting to every single market in the world,” he added.

Scent Beauty launched Sabrina Carpenter’s first perfume, Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter, in 2022. Since then, Carpenter has not only launched more scents like the fruity Cherry Baby and coffee-infused Me Espresso, but she has also gone from ex-Disney child star to one of pop’s leading voices: Her Short n’ Sweet tour grossed $77.4 million in sales in 2025, while her seventh studio album, “Man’s Best Friend,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard chart in August and went platinum in November.

Her fragrances have grown, as well. According to YipitData, Sabrina Carpenter fragrances reached over $11 million in U.S. sales in 2025, a 10% growth over 2024. According to Mormoris, global retail sales of Sabrina Carpenter fragrances broke $100 million in 2025, with upward of 60% growth year over year.

And for 2026, the brand, like Carpenter herself, is looking to expand its global footprint. That includes entry not only into Brazil, but also the likes of Mexico, India and Sri Lanka.

“Sabrina is a worldwide phenomenon, and we’re capitalizing on it,” said Mormoris.

Celebrity fragrances have come and gone in popularity in recent years, as figures like Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have gravitated to makeup lines over perfume to capitalize on their fame. But Carpenter’s fragrances have managed to capture the craze for toothachingly sweet gourmands at affordable prices.

“Today, there is a gravitation toward positivity in fragrance. Sabrina embodies that,” said Mormoris. “You can make an argument that the world’s going crazy, with political division and all sorts of polarization in society. People are taking refuge in beauty products that are fun and somewhat escapist. And I think that’s the case with Sabrina.”

The original Sweet Tooth launch remains the brand’s top-selling SKU. But Mormoris said the brand’s focus in 2026 will be on pushing the latest release, Lemon Pie, to international markets. Lemon Pie launched in December, just in time to ride the wave of the butter yellow craze with its notes of buttery graham cracker and candied lemon zest.

Fellow pop icons like Billie Eilish and Gomez also expanded their fragrance offerings in 2025. Gomez launched her first eau de parfum as part of her Rare Beauty brand in July, while Eilish launched her fifth fragrance, Your Turn II, in November and expanded her brand’s distribution to Sephora’s online store in December.

But while many recent celebrity fragrance launches have targeted a higher price point — Eilish’s most recent launch retails for $90 — Carpenter’s fragrances, made by Swiss fragrance giant Dsm-Firmenich, have largely stuck to the mass category. The brand first debuted at Walmart in 2022 with a 30-milliliter bottle retailing for $29.99. With the expansion to Ulta in October, Scent Beauty introduced a 75-milliliter size for $55 and mini “bite-sized” versions of the chocolate bar-inspired bottles for $20.

“We decided to reach out to her fan base with a more accessible price — not a low price, but lower than maybe some other celebrities, with the idea that we could reach more of her fans,” said Mormoris. “The value of that strategy was that we were bringing a very luxury product to the mass market. As time went on and we saw Sabrina evolving into more of a style icon, in terms of luxury codes, we realized we could raise the price, potentially through larger sizes, particularly as we expanded internationally, to prestige and masstige prices.”

Headlining one of pop music’s biggest tours has helped Carpenter’s fragrance sales, as well. According to the buy-now, pay-later platform Klarna, Sabrina Carpenter’s Sweet Tooth was the only celebrity fragrance to crack the top 10 in beauty sales over 2025’s Black Friday weekend. February was the brand’s highest sales month of 2025, according to Klarna. But the brand saw a 95% increase in sales from October 2025 to November 2025 — Carpenter reignited the U.S. leg of her Short n’ Sweet tour in late October.

While Scent Beauty will expand to new markets like Mexico via channels like Ulta, Mormoris said the company is also shoring up its direct-to-consumer supply chain to reach consumers in international markets.

“We have a huge operational challenge, where we have to build factories and warehouses in South America and Asia, and more in Europe and the Middle East, to really make Sabrina Carpenter into a colossal brand worldwide,” said Mormoris.

According to Mormoris, Scent Beauty launched Sweet Tooth by Sabrina Carpenter’s online DTC platform in 2024 and opened warehouses in the U.K. and the Netherlands to service European and Middle Eastern markets in 2025. Mormoris said the brand is unique in the fragrance space in offering international distribution through its own website.

“There are other companies that have done ‘worldwide websites,’” he said. “But what happens is other countries are ordering things that are being shipped from the U.S. with huge shipping charges. And that would end up creating a lack of value of the Sabrina brand, which we didn’t want.”

But with its international growth, Mormoris believes Sabrina Carpenter can top not only the celebrity fragrance category, but also the fragrance sector as a whole.

“I believe [Sabrina Carpenter] will be one of the most powerful brands in the marketplace,” he said. “A few other celebrities have reached that status, not many. And I think Sabrina will be one of them.”