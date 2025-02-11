Juice Beauty rebrands using 20 years of insights on clean beauty

This week, I checked in with Juice Beauty CEO Lance Patterson to learn how the clean beauty trailblazer is using 20 years of insights to fuel its new rebrand. Additionally, Danish scalp clinic chain Hårklinikken partners with facialist Joanna Czech to fuel U.S. expansion, and L’Oréal Group plans for a Jacquemus beauty line after announcing a minority investment in the French fashion label. Plus, exec shakeups at Briogeo and Beauty Pie.

How Juice Beauty is rebranding with 20 years of clean beauty knowledge

The clean beauty category has changed a lot since Juice Beauty launched its initial skin-care offering in 2004.

“We were the original, the champions, one of the first [clean beauty] brands to be available,” Juice Beauty CEO Lance Patterson told Glossy. “But today, when you talk to any retailer, [clean beauty] is table stakes.”

According to market research firm Grand View Research, the global clean beauty market was valued at around $8.25 billion in 2023, and it’s projected to reach $21.29 billion in 2030.

According to Mintel market research firm, 51% of U.S. adults who have used any clean personal care products in the past year said they only buy “clean” personal care products.

However, clean beauty is not a regulated term and lacks an official definition. According to Mintel, 31% of U.S. adults have heard of clean beauty but do not understand what it means. Without a set definition, the industry has largely looked to retailer standards from Sephora, Detox Market or Ulta Beauty, all of which have grown and evolved over the years.

Ulta Beauty launched its Conscious Beauty program in 2020, and today, 60% of Ulta Beauty’s total sales are now driven by Conscious Beauty-certified brands. Meanwhile, Sephora’s program launched in 2018 and was revamped in 2024 into three sub-categories: Clean at Sephora, Planet Aware at Sephora and Clean + Planet Aware at Sephora, with 133, 40 and 39 brands, respectively.

Juice Beauty’s skin care and color cosmetics are known for using upward of 70% USDA-certified organic ingredients. Its best-sellers include a $52 exfoliating peel spray, a $70 moisturizer and a $45 serum foundation. The brand is based in Sonoma County, California and sells DTC and through Ulta Beauty, Sephora Canada, Amazon and other smaller retailers.

To prepare for the refresh, the brand researched consumer perception of the brand. That included in-home and digital consumer surveys, retailer surveys, a data dig on consumer feedback, and independent research from a private market research company.

“What we found in our research is we’re very well known as an organic-ingredient based brand, but we’re not necessarily as known as an efficacious brand, so we’re kind of flipping the story [for 2025],” Patterson said. “We also found that our customer has grown with us. … it enabled us to really think about and understand what our [new] mission had to be.”

Juice Beauty’s consumer is primarily women aged 34-64, with a strong contingent from 40-54. To better align the brand with its changing demographic, as well as mounting competition in the marketplace, Patterson is planning a rebrand that includes updated logos, colors, packaging, digital and in-store messaging, and, to a certain extent, pricing.

The refresh will roll out slowly over the next several months with new packaging hitting store shelves in August.

A focus on clinical trials and proven results is key, Patterson told Glossy, as is a fresher brand image. The company plans to replace its existing green apple hue and mixed-case logo with color-coded packaging to signify hero ingredients and a softer, all-capped logo with the outline of a drop to signify the brand’s commitment to juice over water as a product ingredient. New color-coded products — which we also saw in Versed’s December rebrand — are set to signify blue for blueberry, green for apple, and purple for the company’s stem cellular franchise.

Patterson told Glossy that the team expanded its demand planning department to ensure a clean crossover of packaging at retail with limited liquidation necessary. The packaging will newly be monochromatic, with a steely grey plastic base made from comparatively more PCR. Pricing could increase or decrease around 5% to better align with costs or boost competitiveness, Patterson told Glossy.

Targeting mature women is likely to prove fruitful, as 73% of consumers ages 18-24 already use clean beauty products, compared to 50% of consumers 55 or older, according to Mintel.

Juice Beauty plans to use clinical results in marketing materials, on social and in a new educational design on secondary packaging. “All of our cartons will now have what we call ‘the prescription pad’ on the side that tells you everything about that product,” Patterson said.

It will include details on clinical results, ingredient information and more. “It will be super clear why [the consumer] should care,” Patteson said.

This brand refresh has been a focus on Patterson’s docket since joining Juice Beauty as CEO in 2024. He replaced founder Karen Behnke who held the CEO role since 2005. Patterson’s CV includes CEO of Kate Somerville Skincare, co-president of Peter Thomas Roth Clinical Skin Care, and VP at LVMH working on Bliss, Benefit and Acqua Di Parma.

Juice Beauty is privately held, and its investors include Gwyneth Paltrow, lifestyle investor Amanda Eilian, TPG Capital founder Bill Price and investment group Invus Group. According to previous Glossy reporting, Juice Beauty earned approximately $100 million in retail sales for fiscal year 2018.

Juice Beauty’s rebrand is aligned with larger changes seen in clean beauty. “Many brands in this [clean beauty] space today go beyond emphasizing safety, focusing instead on product performance and sustainability efforts,” said Clare Hennigan, senior beauty and personal care analyst at Mintel. “The most cited product attribute that builds consumer trust in beauty brands is having clinical studies to prove effectiveness, closely followed by the use of recognizable ingredients.”



Grand View Research, which expects the clean beauty category to reach nearly $22 billion in the next five years, counts Ilia, Versed, RMS Beauty, The Honest Company and Grown Alchemist to be top competitors for market share.

Executive moves:

Carol Hamilton, L’Oréal Group’s U.S. president of acquisitions, will retire effective May 1. Hamilton spent more than four decades with the conglomerate in roles across marketing, brand and the company’s luxury department. She has held the role of U.S. president of acquisitions since 2018. Her replacement has not yet been named.

Briogeo founder Nancy Twine has stepped down from her role as CEO of the hair-care brand she founded in 2013. In 2022, Briogeo sold to Wella Company, which also owns hair-care brands like Clairol, ghd and Nioxin.

Shira Feuer is the new CMO of U.K.-based makeup and skin-care company Beauty Pie. Her CV includes CMO of makeup and skin-care company Trinny London.



The executive shakeup at Victoria Beckham Beauty continues with Samantha Wilson’s vp of brand and communications appointment. She joins the team from a four-year tenure at Westman Atelier skin care and color cosmetics. Glossy announced earlier this year that Lauren Edelman had taken on the role of CEO.



Thys Niemeyer is the new managing director of North America for hair-tools brand ghd. This promotion comes after 13 years as managing director for ghd Spain.

News to know:

L’Oréal Group announced a minority investment in fashion brand Jacquemus on Friday. Jacquemus is a Paris-based fashion label known for its handbags and launched by founder Simon Porte Jacquemus in 2009. “We are thrilled to welcome Jacquemus and unleash together its outstanding luxury beauty potential. With its singular brand positioning, fueled by sensational creativity and social first playfulness, Jacquemus will perfectly complement L’Oréal Luxe’s portfolio of iconic brands and reinforce our worldwide leadership,” said Cyril Chapuy, president of L’Oréal Luxe, in a statement.



Veteran celebrity facialist Joanna Czech has partnered with Danish scalp and hair health clinic Hårklinikken to offer in-person scalp consultations at her New York, Dallas and Los Angeles skin clinics. This includes selling Hårklinikken’s suite of hair and scalp products. As reported by Glossy last year, Hårklinikken is expanding stateside under its new CEO.



At least two people were killed and three injured in a mass shooting at beauty manufacturer KDC/One’s New Albany, Ohio warehouse last Tuesday evening, as reported by CBS local news. Approximately 150 people were evacuated at the time of the shooting. Law enforcement quickly arrested the alleged shooter but a motive is not yet known, according to AP News. As reported last week by Glossy, KDC/One acquired NYC-based beauty incubator Maesa’s European and Middle Eastern operations earlier this year.

Stat of the week:



Vanilla continues to be a top fragrance note across perfume and body care as the market behind its raw materials charts tremendous growth. According to Transparency Market Research group, the raw material vanillin, which is used to make vanilla fragrances and flavors, is on the cusp of significant growth. The group predicts an 8.1% compound annual growth rate for vanillin, which includes both synthetic and natural sources. The market could reach $700 million by 2034, up from almost $300 million in 2023.

