Beauty Debrief: Listen in for a rundown of 2025’s most important beauty business trends

A video recording of this live hourlong event is offered on demand for Glossy+ members.

On Wednesday, Glossy’s beauty team hosted a live video event to discuss the latest need-to-know beauty business trends. Led by Glossy managing editor Tatiana Pile, senior beauty reporter Emily Jensen and West Coast correspondent Lexy Lebsack, a recording of the hourlong event is available on demand now for Glossy+ members.

The conversation began with a discussion about how brands and retailers are best reaching consumers amid numerous changes happening now across the social media landscape. As we know, TikTok’s uncertain future in the U.S. has left many brands reassessing their social media strategies. In this section we dive into the apps that could usurp TikTok’s popularity, like BlueSky, Reddit, Pinterest, YouTube and Twitch. The team also discussed strategies behind alternative messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Twitch, and the rise of AI-powered social listening tools like Reputation, Sprout Social, Meltwater and Brandwatch. Team Glossy also discussed the shifting value of UGC, the importance of social search engine optimization and much more.

Later on in the conversation, the team shifted to the future of social commerce and live shopping. Live selling has deep roots in American shopping culture thanks to juggernauts like QVC, but the power of social-based live shopping in today’s market to reach younger shoppers has yet to reach its potential stateside. For example, in China, 80% of [Chinese TikTok equivalent] Douyin’s revenue comes from livestream shopping.

Finally, the team discussed the ways in which brick-and-mortar and digital retail are expected to evolve in 2025. This discussion dove into 2025 store closure projections, which are set to top 2024’s sky-high numbers and could shift the commercial rental market toward new brick-and-mortar concepts. Team Glossy also discussed the wellness retail opportunity driven by “drugstore deserts” and the impact of the recently outlawed “de minimus loophole,” which could double prices for Americans shopping for cheap goods on Temu, Shein or Amazon’s Haul in the coming weeks.

Press play now to watch the first Glossy+ members-only Beauty Debrief, and stay tuned for more talks like this soon.