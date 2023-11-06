What Glossy editors are gifting this holiday season

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

Glossy’s Week of Gifting is upon us, which means we’ll be rolling out holiday-themed gift guides packed with beauty, fashion and home goodies every day this week.

According to an Axos survey, over 60% of consumers say they plan to shop for their holiday gifts before December. And on average, shoppers will spend almost $900 on gifts this year. With retailers rolling out their holiday campaigns and deals earlier than ever, now’s the time to stock up on your Christmas gifts before they sell out.

From buzzy TikTok brands to viral luxury statement pieces, there’s no shortage of gift options to consider. Luckily, Team Glossy tests, researches and purchases more beauty and fashion products than most. So, whether you’re shopping for a chronically online Gen Zer or an older family member, you can trust that our recommendations will not disappoint.

This holiday, impress your loved ones with one of the Glossy-approved products below.

Jill Manoff, Editor-in-Chief

“At our last Glossy+ member event, the Herve Leger power duo of Melissa Lefere-Cobb and Michelle Ochs looked so on-trend in their kitten heels. They sold me on the style, and this version is my current favorite. Size 8, Santa!

Show up to a holiday gathering with a hostess gift of a Sant Ambroeus panettone — so delicious, and so chic! And if the latest season of ‘RHONY’ taught us anything, it’s: Don’t arrive empty-handed.

I have a history of gifting Team Glossy affordable designer things, like a Gucci notebook or an Hermès nail polish. Because so many great fashion books came out this year, I’m leaning in that direction — and the Thom Browne 20th Anniversary Book is a top contender.

Shopping for the boss is tough, no? Last year, I went with the most lovely gift set from Flamingo Estates, which makes everything from soaps to candles to olive oil in its California garden and network of local farms. This year, I plan to recycle the idea for a hard-to-shop-for relative.

The [Mario Badescu] lip mask is the best ever — I think I’m on my third jar. I wear it every night and throughout the day as a lipgloss. It will be my go-to stocking stuffer for girlfriends and my sister.”

Tatiana Pile, Managing Editor

“This year is all about style and functionality for me. I’m gifting my family and friends products that I know they can easily integrate into their everyday lives but that are also timeless and chic. It’s all about quality items that last and make a statement or serve a purpose.

I have a lot of friends who have recently moved into their own apartments or become first-time homebuyers, so I’ve been thinking about thoughtful gifts that will help make their spaces feel like a home.

With so many of us also returning to the office, having a nice tote bag for all of your work things is key. I’m also really into oral hygiene, and an at-home teeth whitening kit is more affordable — and convenient — than making a dentist appointment. It’s an item that I think most people wouldn’t consider gifting but would appreciate receiving.

Of course, everyone loves a nice scent. I love how a fragrance can elevate someone’s outfit. It’s the cherry on top of any good look, so having a good perfume is vital.”

Sara Spruch-Feiner, Sr. Pop Reporter

“Ever since I saw these Tibi jeans, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about them. The silhouette, the statement seam — the fact that they come in petite! I love pieces that make it so everything else you’re wearing can be super simple and easy.

My sister has had her eye on this coat, and it’s so chic, I can’t help but agree she’d look amazing in it. Lucky, or unlucky, for her, I think we may have to match.

More than a few beauty fans I know love this lip mask, and this kit makes it so they can put a cute mini in every bag.

I truly can’t get enough of the minimalist bags from this chic Parisian brand. This one is next on my list, and I’m thinking I’ll finally switch it up from my typical black/brown with “chalk” or “taupe.” Adventurous, I know.

At the end of the day, I’m pretty sure self-care is the best gift of all, and my mom definitely deserves some every month.”

Lexy Lebsack, West Coast correspondent

“Earlier this year, Saie Beauty founder Laney Crowell took to TikTok to demonstrate how she turns her brand’s secondary paper packaging into soil overnight in her Lomi. It’s been months, and I still can’t stop thinking about how badly I want this modern composting machine, which keeps everyday waste out of landfills.

Slapping a pet’s face on a consumer good is always adorable, but rarely sophisticated. Staud’s bags, sweaters and blankets somehow do both.

Henry Rose has become the benchmark in clean fine fragrance, which makes this discovery set the perfect gift for all my perfume-loving friends on their clean beauty journey.

These chic, perfectly engineered clips — which have hidden teeth for hold — have been on my wishlist for months, but they’d also make a great gift for the minimalist on your list.

I didn’t think I liked pecan pie until I received this as a gift a few years ago. Boy, was I mistaken. It’s the mail-order gift everyone will love.”

