These viral TikTok products are on sale for Amazon Prime Day

When a product goes viral on TikTok, chances are that it will sell out soon after. The app has quickly become one of the biggest marketing channels for brands looking to gain a cult following and boost revenue. Take Naturium, for example, which has gone viral multiple times for its highly-rated body washes. Thanks in part to its social-friendly marketing and virality, Vogue Business reported in March that the brand had hit nearly $100 million in sales.
But Naturium isn’t the only brand that has benefitted from TikTok’s virality. Fashion brands including Crocs and JW Pei, plus a range of beauty, health and wellness brands, have all had their buzzworthy moments on the platform. And in step, their products have become harder to find.
But surprisingly, a lot of the viral brands and products you’ve probably had your eye on are not only in stock (while supplies last), but they’re also heavily discounted for Prime Day. And with the two-day shopping event slowly coming to an end, now is the perfect opportunity to stock up on TikTokers’ favorite products.
Including the newly-trending Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo and the TikTok fan-favorite Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, shop our favorite viral products before they sell out.
