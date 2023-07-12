These viral TikTok products are on sale for Amazon Prime Day

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

When a product goes viral on TikTok, chances are that it will sell out soon after. The app has quickly become one of the biggest marketing channels for brands looking to gain a cult following and boost revenue. Take Naturium, for example, which has gone viral multiple times for its highly-rated body washes. Thanks in part to its social-friendly marketing and virality, Vogue Business reported in March that the brand had hit nearly $100 million in sales.