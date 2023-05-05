The viral body wash that’s under $16 on Amazon

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

The body care category is having a moment. In December, Glossy reported that the market was set to explode, and since then, it’s taken off. According to Grand View Research, body care is one of the fastest-growing segments in the cosmetics industry. In fact, the market is expected to be worth $40.2 billion by 2028.

With the category’s accelerated growth, new related trends have also taken shape. One, in particular, is the “everything shower,” which currently has over 167 million views on TikTok. Among the many pre- and post-steps and routines included in the everything shower is, of course, washing your body. The TikTok trend has revealed a ton of different products recommended by users. Among the highest on the list of those repeated time and time again is Naturium.

Naturium first came on the scene in 2019. Since then, the clean, dermatologist-tested brand quickly became a fan favorite for its wide assortment of affordable skin-care products addressing a range of concerns, from acne to dull skin.

Naturium launched six body washes in 2022 that have all gone viral on social media. They include The Smoother Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Wash, The Multi-Vitamind Daily Nutrients Body Wash, The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash, The Soother Sensitive Skin Body Wash, The Perfect Salicylic Acid Body Wash and The Brighter Vitamin C Body Wash. While each body wash addresses a different concern, the overall response to the collection has been resoundingly positive. One Amazon user even called the products “the Holy Grail of body washes.”

“This product has completely transformed my skin and cleared up my bacne, which I’ve been struggling with since changing birth control in 2019. I’ve tried so many other products, but nothing has worked like this one. … The results have been incredible,” another customer wrote.

The key to Naturium’s body wash success is its scientifically-backed ingredients, according to the compant. For instance, The Smoother Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Wash includes glycolic acid, the hero ingredient known for its exfoliating properties. Glycolic acid also helps reverse sun damage to the skin and can reduce fine lines and stretch marks, according to WebMD.

Shop some of the popular and affordable body washes below.

Plus, more Naturium body wash options under $25

Shop more Pop-approved products at the Glossy Pop Shop, here.