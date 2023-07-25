Unique, head-turning fragrances to experiment with this summer

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

It’s not too late to choose a summer fragrance. Swapping out a winter scent for a warm-weather perfume is another way to embrace the fun, carefree season. And, regardless of your plans this summer, a fresh fragrance can serve as the cherry on top of your summer beauty routine.