Clean beauty picks to add to your beauty routine this summer

This year, National Clean Beauty Day falls on July 15. Though the clean beauty category has had a rollercoaster lifespan, the introduction of the category into the market in the ’90s opened up the door for old and new brands alike to experiment with less harmful ingredients that are also great for the environment.

The clean beauty movement can be seen throughout brands’ packaging, distribution and, especially, product assortment. Brands have increasingly reduced their use of toxic chemicals and contaminants such as formaldehyde, talc, isobutyl and isopropyl parabens. To date, the E.U. has banned more than 1,300 ingredients from use in cosmetics. And in Canada, around 500 ingredients are banned. In the U.S., however, only 11 ingredients are banned. Major U.S. retailers, including Target, Rite Aid, Walgreens and CVS Health, are slated to remove products that contain chemicals listed in the Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act.

With consumers also demanding that the beauty industry make significant moves to clean up the market, many brands are capitalizing on the moment. For example, in 2021, cult-classic makeup brand CoverGirl launched CleanFresh, a vegan-free makeup collection. And 8-year-old Kosas has made a name for itself with its clean, modern and affordable beauty products.

Starting your clean beauty journey may feel overwhelming with so many brands, ingredients and products to navigate. Luckily, less is more, when it comes to summer beauty routines. Consider getting started with a tinted moisturizer with SPF, a mascara, a fun summer fragrance or a multi-stick.

Below, are all the beauty products you need to have a clean-girl summer.

Mineral sunscreen/SPF

Regardless of your sunscreen preference, applying SPF year-round should be a non-negotiable. For those looking to go the “clean girl” route, however, mineral sunscreen is the best choice. It’s different from chemical sunscreen because it’s only made with zinc or titanium dioxide. It may be newer to the category, but it still packs the same punch. Brands including Saie, Dr. Dennis Gross and Beauty of Joseon are among the brands leading the charge in creating these clean sunscreens.

Mascara

During the summer, you may streamline your makeup routine, but think twice before you skimp on the mascara. But, as many brands now offer non-toxic options that are much gentler on the eyes, you may be due for an upgrade.

Multi-sticks

The multi-stick has quietly become of the hottest products of the year. In addition to gaining traction as a more hygienic, hands-free alternative to traditional makeup products, multi-sticks have become popular among consumers for their cost-saving benefits. Many multi-sticks can be used as an eye shadow, a blush, a lip cream and even a contour.

Fragrance

No beauty look is complete without an accompanying fragrance. Whether you’re a fruity, floral or musky scent lover, there are tons of scents that are free of toxins and would make a perfect addition to your summer beauty collection.

