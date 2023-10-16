Ulta Beauty’s Fall Gorgeous Hair Event ends this week. Shop the best hair-care deals now.

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.
Ulta is hosting another fall shopping event, dubbed the Gorgeous Hair Event, which has run all month but wraps on October 21.
Like Ulta’s popular 21 Days of Beauty and Fall Haul events, the Gorgeous Hair sale features deals on some of the hottest tools and products on the market. And everything is 50% off. Each day features deals from major brands including Ouidad, Fekkai, Dry Bar, Living Proof and Color Wow. And each sale only lasts for 24 hours.
The Gorgeous Hair sale marks the third sale the brand has hosted in a span of three months. And its approach of meeting customers where they are — physically and financially — seems to be paying off. In 2022, Ulta revealed that its annual sales reached over $10 billion, a record for the company. The company expects its 2023 net sales to increase by 7-8%.
Now’s the time to shop your favorite products for keeping your hair luscious and healthy as the seasons change. The deals you can get during the final week of the Gorgeous Hair event are below.
Monday, October 16
- Ouidad 50% off ACC Collection
- Sebastian 50% off Dark Oil Collection
- 50% off Better Not Younger Wake Up Call High Hold Thickening Hair Spray
- 50% Off Bio Ionic OnePass Oval Wand
- 50% off select BosleyMD MendXtend and Supplements
Tuesday, October 17
- Sexy Hair 50% off Big Sexy Hair Big Altitude Mousse & Root Pump Plus
- Keracolor 50% off Entire Brand
- 50% off Biolage Treatments
- 50% off Olivia Garden Fingerbrushes and Cleaners
Wednesday, October 18
- CHI 50% off Select CHI Vibes
- Fekkai 50% off Styling & Treatments
- Conair 50% off Knot Dr (tools and brushes)
- Divi 50% Off Scalp Serum
- Locks and Mane 50% Off Pony Extensions
Thursday, October 19
- Drybar 50% off The Brush Crush
- Drybar 50% off Hot Toddy Heat Mist
- Drybar 50% off The Super Lemon Drop Daily Detangler
- Joico 50% off Masques
- Curlsmith 50% off Weightless Air Dry Cream
Friday, October 20
- Living Proof 50% off Perfecting Spray
- Olivia Garden 50% off Tools
- Good Dye Young 50% off Semi-Perm Dyes
- It’s a 10 50% off Select Jumbos
- Alterna 50% off Select Scalp
- Beauty Steal: 50% off Coco & Eve Sweet Repair Hair Mask
Saturday, October 21
- Babylisspro 50% off Nano Titanium Vented Straightening Iron
- Color Wow 50% off Dream Coat Spray
- Virtue 50% Off Flourish (Excluding Kits )
- Aquage 50% off select Blonde Care and Finishing Sprays
