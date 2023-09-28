Fenty Beauty is coming to Ulta Beauty at Target

Fans of Fenty Beauty, rejoice. Starting October 1, Fenty Beauty will be available at Ulta Beauty in Target.

The announcement, which was shared across Fenty Beauty’s social platforms and in an official press release on Thursday, marks a significant expansion for the celebrity-backed brand. Founded by pop star and entrepreneur Rihanna Fenty in September 2017, Fenty Beauty follows a handful of other A-listers who have expanded their brand’s distribution to Ulta Beauty at Target, including Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mills, Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern, Ariana Grande’s eponymous fragrance brand and Eilish by Billie Eilish.

Fenty Beauty has been actively diversifying how it’s meeting its customers where they are. In June, the brand announced its debut on Roblox, where it hosted a Fenty Beauty + Fenty Skin Experience virtual world inside the app from June 30 to July 30. During the campaign, users were able to participate in interactive scavenger hunts, mazes and creation opportunities.

“The goal has always been to bring Fenty Beauty to as many people as possible,” Rihanna said in a statement.

Now, with Fenty Beauty’s latest announcement, it’s clear that the brand, alongside Ulta Beauty, is listening to its Gen-Z customers. According to a June report from the ICSC, nearly half of the Gen-Z respondents said they shop at discount retailers such as Target.

“We are listening, we are interacting with and we are trying to make a community with Gen Z, and we are excited to be part of it all,” Elizabeth Oates, vice president of consumer insights at Ulta Beauty, said during a panel discussion at the Retail Influencer CEO Forum in September.

The official Fenty Beauty launch at Ulta Beauty in Target will offer an exclusive assortment called Fenty Snackz, made up of bestsellers in minis and sets, as well as Fenty Beauty fan favorites. The assortment includes the Mini Match Stix Dup Contour + Shimmer Set ($30); the Lil Gloss Bomb Trio Mini Lip Gloss Set ($36); the Fenty Fam Faves 3-Piece Eye, Lip + Highlighter Set ($38); the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer ($15); the Stunna Lip Paint Mini Longwear Fluid Lip Color ($18); the Kiliwatt Mini Freestyle Highlighter ($20); the Pro Fil’r Mini Soft Matte Longwear Foundation ($18); the Full-Size Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara ($19); the Full-Size Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder ($36); and the Prep + Set Complexion Duo Instant Mattifying Set ($39).

“For two years, Ulta Beauty at Target has offered the makeup, skin-care, and hair-care brands our guests love, and we are thrilled to add the beloved Fenty Beauty brand,” Jill Sando, executive vp and chief merchandising officer at Target, said in a press release on Thursday. “Our curated assortment, including Fenty’s best-selling products, as well as new mini sizes and sets, will spark discovery and deliver affordable joy to our guests.”

Products will be available for purchase in-store, on Target.com and through Target’s fulfillment options.