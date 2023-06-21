TikTokers say this $8 sponge is better than a loofah

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.
Loofahs may be all the rage right now, but there’s another type of body-cleansing tool that is starting to gain attention. The African net sponge, also known as a Sapo bathing sponge in some communities, is a nylon sponge that provides all the same benefits as the loofah, but it lasts longer, is more durable and is more hygienic.
Though the net has been around for centuries in Western Africa, the product began taking off in the United States thanks to the rise of the body-care category. Trends such as the #everythingshower, which currently has 204.8 million views on TikTok, have increased awareness of not only the body-care products that we use to cleanse our skin but also the tools we use. In an interview with 21Ninety, esthetician Essence M. Moore shared that the African net sponge is “great for all skin concerns, especially body acne, back acne and keratosis pilaris (aka strawberry legs).” She went on to add, “It can also be washed with your linens and reused, while netted loofahs cannot [be put in the wash].” On TikTok, the hashtag #africanetsponges has 51.5 million views.
Compared to the loofah, some of the additional benefits of using the net include better exfoliation, improved blood circulation and the unclogging of pores. What’s more, it can last 2-5 years.
The best part is that the sponge is extremely affordable. Currently, you can find the item listed anywhere from $6-$8 on Amazon. If you’re looking to upgrade from your washcloth, your hands or even your loofah, consider taking TikTokers’ advice and trying the African net sponge.
Shop the affordable and eco-friendly bath sponge below. Plus, if you want to splurge for a gift, we’ve included a few more options.
