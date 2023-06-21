TikTokers say this $8 sponge is better than a loofah

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

Loofahs may be all the rage right now, but there’s another type of body-cleansing tool that is starting to gain attention. The African net sponge, also known as a Sapo bathing sponge in some communities, is a nylon sponge that provides all the same benefits as the loofah, but it lasts longer, is more durable and is more hygienic.