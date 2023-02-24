The showerhead is the body-care trend’s next frontier

All products featured on Glossy Pop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The hashtag #everythingshower has 89.5 million views on TikTok. It refers to a shower in which one does, of course, everything, including hair washing, body shaving, and pre- and post-moisturizing routines. This can also include steps outside of the shower. In some videos, it refers to a sort of weekly beauty reset that includes face masks, self-administered mani-pedis and eyelash tints. This can encompass a stunning number of beauty products.

Several new brands are now hoping to add to that count in an interesting way: via high-tech alternatives to the showerheads that come pre-installed in houses and apartments. Showerhead brand Hai, which launched at the start of 2022, is owned by Caravan, which creates brands in partnership with talent agency CAA. There’s also Sprig, an offshoot of Kohler. Both brands sell showerheads with the option to integrate infusion products, which are intended to make the act of taking a shower more like a wellness or spa experience. They’re also exclusively sold direct-to-consumer.

With Sprig, Kohler was seeking “additional ways to integrate wellness and create spa experiences in the home that are accessible, attainable and easy to install,” said Stephanie Krickeberg, associate marketing director at Sprig by Kohler. The brand is currently offering its Shower Infusion Starter Kit for pre-sale for $139 — its devices will ship in May. That price includes the showerhead itself, as well as three sample infusion pods labeled “breathe,” “sleep” and “recharge.” Sprig will offer six types of pods total. For those who aren’t ready to invest in the technology, the brand also sells bath bombs and body and linen mists.

Hai entered the market with a Smart Showerhead ($250) that is bluetooth-enabled, app-connected and offered in six colorways. The app allows users to monitor their water use, as well as control water temperature and pressure. Last month, Hai introduced Fuse, a $49 add-on attachment allowing users to “activate” their water using infusions. In step, it introduced three infusions, which “deliver wellness through water,” according to the website. The Energy Boost infusion contains caffeine, mandarin and vitamins B12, C, D3 and E. The Repair Infusion features eucalyptus, citric acid and vitamin D3. Finally, the Relax Infusion uses lavender, vitamin B12 and sandalwood. Hai’s infusions are sold in packs of 16 for $24.

“There was a real opportunity to bring the bath experience into the shower, where you could be much more efficient, and deliver vitamins and minerals and essential oil through the water, and have a beautiful wellness-driven experience that wasn’t just standing under a hose and bucket,” said Leonard Brody, Hai’s co-founder. “We wanted to uplift that entire category.”

Hai chose the three infusion categories based on when and why people shower, said co-founder Leah Stigile.

“There are three core showering moments that are the most obvious, so there’s Energy Boost for first thing in the morning, Repair for post-workout and Relax for the wind-down, pre-sleep shower,” she said. “Obviously, there are endless possibilities here, but we decided to start with those three core use cases.”

Hai has leveraged the conversation around the “everything shower” in some of its marketing materials, mentioning the trend in an email, for example. And it’s using its infusions to further position the device as a wellness tool.

“When we saw the ‘everything shower’ begin to trend on TikTok, we wanted to join in the conversation across platforms,” said Stigile.

“And because the shower is something we all use nearly everyday, we decided to work with a range of content creators, from mothers to skin-care enthusiasts to athletes,” Brody said.

Though Sprig has not yet determined its social media marketing plans, it will surely benefit from its affiliation with Kohler, which has formerly worked with celebrities like Reese Witherspoon, Krickeberg said. “We have paid media that will come to life in the next two months, as the devices get closer to shipping,” she said. And, like Hai, the brand aims to establish the act of showering as a wellness practice — specifically, a pause in one’s day that can offer a moment of solace and a self-care ritual in our hectic lives.

“We want to find [micro-influencers with engaged audiences] who are [focused on either] general lifestyle or self-care and wellness [content], and who can recommend small improvements for people who are crunched for time,” Krickeberg said.

The brand will also partner with creators on content showing the ease of installation of the device, so that potential purchasers will feel empowered to do it themselves, too.

Krickeberg said she is excited that Sprig is hitting the market at a time when it has some competitors. “Seeing competition in the market is a great thing because it means that the interest is there. Consumers are ready for this type of product,” she said.