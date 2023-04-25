‘It’ designer sunglasses are summer’s hottest accessory

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

Summer will be here before you know it. Now’s the time to build out your wardrobe for the season.

While denim skirts, cargos and sunscreen are must-haves for the warmer weather, there’s one accessory that’s been picking up steam amongst fashion consumers: “it” designer sunglasses. Currently, the hashtag #designersunglasses has 4.2 million views on TikTok. Increased awareness of the harmful effects of UV rays and more designer brands foraying into trendy eyewear accessories have breathed new life into the category. Market and consumer data company Statista predicts the global sunglasses market will reach a valuation of $24.6 billion by the end of 2023, with the market growing annually by 4.9% through 2027.

In the last three months, demand for designer sunglasses rose 57%, according to the Lyst Index released on Wednesday. More specifically, the Index named Rick Owens Kriester Sunglasses as the second hottest product of Q1 2023. The sunglasses, which currently retail for $625 on the brand’s website, have been spotted on the likes of the Clermont twins and Lotta Volkova. Another consumer favorite brand, Prada, has also dominated the designer eyewear scene. Prada earned the No. 1 spot on the Lyst Index’s hottest brands of this year’s first quarter.

As the demand for standout designer sunglasses continues to grow, so do the assortments within the category. Whether you’re going for a classic, trendy or edgy look, there are sunnies available that complement every face shape and personal style.

From the popular Rick Owens Kriester Sunglasses to Vada’s Siren Glaxy shades seen on Bad Bunny at Coachella, below are some of the buzziest “it” sunglasses to shop ahead of the summer.

