From scalp care to sunscreen: The beauty trends set to get bigger in 2023, according to social platforms

With glazed donut nails and “clean girl” makeup on the roundups of the top beauty trends of 2022, it’s time to look ahead to see what has staying power.

Social platforms including Pinterest and Instagram have used their data to determine what is still on the rise for the coming year. Pinterest, which released its 2023 “Pinterest Predicts” report in December, looked at beauty search terms that have maintained growth this year and determined what has the momentum to keep gaining interest in 2023. Instagram, meanwhile, partnered with WGSN to survey Gen-Z users about their interests for the coming year.

Platforms are using these trends to guide advertisers. Pinterest, for example, created a “Trend Badge,” which is “a banner within a Pin showing how an advertiser taps into a given trend,” according to Marta Topran, fashion and beauty creator lead at Pinterest.

“Last year, Estée Lauder was the first beauty brand to get a Trend Badge and tap into the Pinterest Predicts trend of ‘skinimalism,’” she said, adding, “People come to Pinterest to plan. So when advertisers buy into the trends we predict, [the ads] last longer and work harder for their brand.”

Here are some of the beauty categories to watch in 2023.

Scalp care

A category receiving significant investment and M&A money this year, scalp care and the “skinification” of hair care will continue to be big in 2023, according to Pinterest data. Searches for “scalp massage techniques” in 2022 went up 55%, and “clean scalp” grew by 55%. Hair growth was also an interest, as searches for “natural hair mask for growth” grew by 80%. Other scalp concerns included dry scalp, with increases in searches for treatments, by 70%, and for build-up, by 45%.

Sunscreen

Frequent use of sunscreen is moving from a skin-care trend to a long-term movement. According to data from Instagram’s report, two out of three Gen-Z survey respondents said they plan to buy skin care or beauty products protecting against the sun and “extreme weather.”

Colorful makeup and hair

With the power of the “Euphoria” effect and the arrival of colorful new beauty brands on the scene in 2022, expressive beauty looks are only on their way up, according to tech platforms.

According to Instagram’s survey, “more Gen-Z consumers are likely to use makeup to express their personality than augment their feeling of beauty.” The platform predicts this will result in more “experimental and expressive makeup looks” among this generation.

And Pinterest data showed that the colorful hair dye trend that took off during the start of the pandemic is going strong, with especially growing interest in two-toned hair. Some search terms on the rise are “blue and black braids,” which increased by 215%, “lavender and blonde hair” (up 150%), “pink and lavender hair (up 345%), “brown to pink balayage (up 280%) and “multi-tone hair color” (up 135%).

Shorter nails

For nail art enthusiasts who need to type all day, this trend may come as a relief. While the ultra-long nails trend has been driven by celebrities such as the Kardashians, more Pinterest users are seeking out manageable alternatives. Searches for shorter versions of the long nail trends of 2022 are on the rise: “micro French nails” are up 235% on the platform, while “short stiletto nails” are up 80%.

Bobs and short hair

After years of speculation, 2023 may actually be the year of the bob’s comeback. ”Chopped bob haircut” searches are up 550%. And short hair searches are up overall: “Short braid hairstyles” rose 45%, while the ever-controversial “micro bangs” grew 110%.