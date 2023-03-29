Cargo pants and skirts are trending, and these are the must-have versions for summer

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

Fashion trends and aesthetics may come and go, but cargo pants have the potential to last forever.

Although the first iteration of the popular silhouette was first designed for the British military in 1938, the cargo pant didn’t truly make its mark in mainstream fashion until the ’90s. Recently, the trendy item has again become a wardrobe staple among fashion enthusiasts, as the Y2K aesthetic has picked up momentum — and brands are tapping in.

“Cargo pants were featured by almost a quarter of all designers who showed during [spring 2023] fashion month,” Libby Page, marketing director at Net-a-Porter, told The Zoe Report in February. From New York to Milan, cargo pants were seen on the runways of Ganni, Miu Miu, Fendi, Coperni and Dries Van Noten, among others. Cargo pants and skirts also dominated street style during fashion month, with brands including The Attico and Chocoolate spotted on style icons.

While the origins of cargo pants may be rooted in military history, new trends and takes on the style have transformed it into a chic standout piece. And just like cargo pants, cargo skirts have recently skyrocketed in popularity. Whether you opt to dress them up or down, there are plenty of creative ways to outfit both styles from spring into summer.

With trend forecasters calling cargos one of the “it” bottoms of the season, now’s the time to take your pick: Shop our guide to the trendiest cargos, from baggy to bootcut pants to maxi and mini skirts.

