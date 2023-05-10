This $47 body butter may be the key to the perfect summer glow

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

Achieving the perfect glow, especially during the summer, is a common goal. And while buzzy highlighters and foundations can help create the look, using the right skin-care products is actually the first step to achieving glowing skin.

Earlier this week, we shared a collection of fan-favorite body washes. Many people on social media say these products have transformed their skin, leaving it looking and feeling silky smooth. Now, a post-shower body butter offering a glowy finish is gaining steam on TikTok: Lancôme’s Nutrix Royal Body Butter.

The body butter, which is currently sold out on Amazon, first made headlines when sported by model Anok Yai at the Met Gala. The supermodel graced the red carpet in a structured Prabal Gurung dress, but her glossy skin arguably stole the show. Yai’s makeup artist, Sheika Daley, who is a Lancôme Global International Artist, later shared with TikToker @ahitofsarah the secret product behind the look. The beauty influencer tested out the products in a video that currently has over 230,000 views.

With ingredients including squalene, shea butter and beeswax, Nutrix Royal Body Butter gives dry skin “a daily treat,” Lancôme writes on its website. It’s also said to “melt effortlessly into your skin, nourishing it with moisture, and leaving it feeling comfortable.”

“I’m shocked I had no idea this existed … I would use this daily, it has shea butter & soft scent that’ll pair cute with my fragrance plus with summer coming up I’m securing the glow from now,” another TikToker, @jaleesajaikaran, captioned under her own video review of the product.

With summer right around the corner, the key to the perfect body glow may be just one purchase away.

