Get the look: Shop the beauty products worn to the Met Gala

On Monday evening, celebrities, fashion designers and public figures walked the Met Gala’s red carpet during fashion’s biggest night. The Met Gala, which takes place in NYC every year on the first Monday in May, is Vogue’s annual event hosted in partnership with the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
This year, the event’s theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” The premier fashion event honored Lagerfeld’s decorated, and complicated, legacy and his impact on fashion and beauty. The coinciding exhibit, which features 150 of Lagerfeld’s designs and original sketches, will be open to the public on May 5.
True to form, the red carpet looks were the star of the show. Doja Cat commanded attention with her creative interpretation of Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette, while Rihanna shut down the red carpet in an all-white cape covered in camellias and a Valentino gown. Meanwhile, Thom Browne ruled the night with a collection of classic, yet edgy looks worn by Jenna Ortega, Alexander Skarsgard, Janelle Monáe and Olivia Rodrigo, among others. Other noteworthy moments included model Anok Yai in Prabal Gurung, Bad Bunny in Jacquemus, Billie Eilish in Simone Rocha, Anne Hathaway in Versace and Jeremy Pope in Balmain.
But the beauty looks also made a statement and offered much inspiration. Along with bold makeup looks, they included funky nail designs and unexpected hairstyles. Among the most memorable were Jessica Chastain’s strikingly platinum-blonde hair as a nod to Lagerfeld’s classic style, Paloma Elsesser’s metallic makeup and Lil Nas X’s pearl nails. Below, you can shop some of the beauty products that helped achieve the iconic looks of the night.
Makeup
Skin
Hair
Nails
