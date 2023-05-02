Get the look: Shop the beauty products worn to the Met Gala

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

On Monday evening, celebrities, fashion designers and public figures walked the Met Gala’s red carpet during fashion’s biggest night. The Met Gala, which takes place in NYC every year on the first Monday in May, is Vogue’s annual event hosted in partnership with the Metropolitan Museum of Art.