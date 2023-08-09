The best non-sticky, non-greasy body oils on Amazon

All products featured on Glossy Pop Shop are independently selected by our editorial team. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Plus, sign up for Glossy Pop Shop’s all-new weekly newsletter here.

With the heightened interest in body care, many products within the category have skyrocketed in popularity.

For example, body washes from brands including Naturium and Saltair have taken social media by storm, with the products promising clear, smooth skin from the neck down. There’s also buzz around tools such as dry brushes, body sculpting cups and LED light therapy devices that are said to help with anti-aging and other skin concerns.

This time of the year, however, consumer demand has zeroed in on body oils. Like their body butter and body lotion counterparts, body oils moisturize the skin and can provide dry skin with soothing and healing benefits. But body oils’ unique appeal is in their lightweight, non-greasy formulas and ability to give skin a summery, glossy glow. In addition, body oils often have health benefits, with many made from blends of natural oils that work well with the skin; the ingredients can help repair the skin barrier.

“Body oils sit on top of the skin and act almost as a barrier to occlude the skin and prevent trans-epidermal water loss,” dermatologist Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky said in an interview with Marie Claire.

Since body oils provide skin nourishment, the summer-perfect product is also perfect for a year-round glow — so you can wear your favorite version whether you’re headed to the beach or pampering your skin mid-winter.

With available formulas that are extra-nourishing, firming and toning, there is a body oil for nearly every body concern. To point you in the right direction, we’ve picked our favorites from Amazon that have at least a four-star rating.

